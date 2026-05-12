Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVikram Bhatt Becomes Grandfather, Says Both Mother And Baby Are Healthy

Vikram Bhatt Becomes Grandfather, Says Both Mother And Baby Are Healthy

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has become a grandfather as his daughter Krishna Bhatt welcomed a baby boy in Mumbai. Both mother and child are healthy. Vikram also shared emotional moments.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 May 2026 06:26 PM (IST)

 Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has become a grand-father, as his daughter, Krishna Bhatt welcomed a baby boy on Monday. Krishna was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well.

Vikram spoke with IANS on the phone, and expressed his happiness, as he said, “It's been quite a tumultuous year, but I am happy that it ends with success. The baby is healthy, I think it will take years to be wealthy and wise. But he is healthy, and both the mother and the baby are doing well”.

He also shared that even while going into labour his daughter was worried about their film ‘Haunted 3D’, as the film is due for release next month.

He told IANS, “The funny thing is that even she was so involved in ‘Haunted’ which is releasing that before going to the OT she looks at me and she says, Papa the backgrounds of the police station are in my phone, I said, ‘I will handle it, I have been a director before, don't worry. I know the drill’”.

Krishna Bhatt is married to Vedant Sarda, a businessman. The couple tied the knot on June 11, 2023. Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive. Earlier, talking about the film, Vikram Bhatt said, "Both ‘Haunted 3D’ and I have had a bumpy ride till now. Through the tough days of losing my mother and being incarcerated on a whim, Anand Pandit, the producer and a dear friend, stood by me”.

“There was a time when I even asked him to release the film without me, but he refused. I want to thank Anandji for being all heart in an industry where people often desert you in difficult times. Thanks to his brave, courageous, and commendable stance, we are now set to release Haunted 3D on June 12. Get ready to be scared”, he added. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 12 May 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Vikram Bhatt Baby Boy Breach Candy Hospital Krishna Bhatt MUMBAI Vedant Sarda
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Vikram Bhatt Becomes Grandfather, Says Both Mother And Baby Are Healthy
Vikram Bhatt Becomes Grandfather, Says Both Mother And Baby Are Healthy
Celebrities
System Trailer Out: Sonakshi Sinha As Fierce Prosecutor Takes On Corrupt Power Structures
System Trailer Out: Sonakshi Sinha As Fierce Prosecutor Takes On Corrupt Power Structures
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt Brings Old-Hollywood Glamour To Cannes 2026 In Stunning Corset Gown; See Pic
Alia Bhatt Brings Old-Hollywood Glamour To Cannes 2026 In Stunning Corset Gown; See Pic
Celebrities
How CM Vijay's 'Leo' Turned A Kashmir Cafe Into Tamil Nadu's Favourite Tourist Stop
How CM Vijay's 'Leo' Turned A Kashmir Cafe Into Tamil Nadu's Favourite Tourist Stop
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout
NEET Leak: Nashik-Haryana Link Exposed, Students Slam NTA After Exam Cancellation
NEET 2026 Leak Shock: Nashik-to-Haryana Paper Trail Sparks Nationwide Student Outrage
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget