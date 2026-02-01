Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Anoushka Shankar To Sarathy Korwar: Indian Artists At The Grammys 2026, Check Out The Fill List

From Anoushka Shankar To Sarathy Korwar: Indian Artists At The Grammys 2026, Check Out The Fill List

Indian artists make a powerful mark at the Grammys 2026. See the full list of Indian nominees, categories, and the music earning global recognition.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:39 PM (IST)

As the 68th Annual Grammy Awards draw closer, Indian music once again finds itself firmly in the global spotlight. The 2026 nominations highlight a wide-ranging group of Indian and Indian-origin artists, reflecting sounds that move from spiritual and classical traditions to contemporary instrumentals, jazz-driven collaborations, and live recordings shaped by decades of artistic partnership. 

This moment builds on a legacy that stretches back more than half a century. India’s Grammy journey began in 1968, when sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar earned his first win, setting the stage for future generations. Since then, artists including Zakir Hussain, AR Rahman, Ricky Kej, and the fusion ensemble Shakti have expanded that foundation, reshaping how Indian music is perceived and celebrated internationally. 

Here’s the list of Indian artist nominated at the 2026 Grammys, along with the work that earned them recognition.

Anoushka Shankar

At the 2026 Grammys, Anoushka Shankar earns nominations in both Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance. Her collaborative EP, 'Chapter III: We Return to Light,' created alongside sarod virtuoso Alam Khan and percussionist Sarathy Korwar, draws deeply from Indian classical roots while embracing modern sonic textures.

Alam Khan

Sarod artist Alam Khan shares the spotlight with nominations in the same two global music categories. His contributions to 'Chapter III: We Return to Light' and 'Daybreak' showcase how traditional Indian instruments continue to find new life in collaborative, cross-cultural settings.

Sarathy Korwar

Percussionist and producer Sarathy Korwar earns a nomination as part of the trio behind 'Chapter III: We Return to Light' in the Best Global Music Album category. Known for blending Indian rhythmic traditions with jazz influences, Korwar has long operated at the intersection of structure and spontaneity.

Siddhant Bhatia

Composer Siddhant Bhatia finds his place among the nominees with 'Sounds of Kumbha', recognized in the Best Global Music Album category. Inspired by the vast and immersive soundscape of the Kumbh Mela, the album blends devotional themes with contemporary arrangements.

Shakti

Legendary fusion collective Shakti returns to the Grammys with 'Mind Explosion' (50th Anniversary Tour Live), nominated for Best Global Music Album. Marking 50 years of genre-defying collaboration, the live recording captures the band’s signature blend of Indian classical music and jazz improvisation.

They also earn a nod for Shrini’s Dream (Live) in the Best Global Music Performance category. Shakti’s continued recognition is a testament to their rare ability to honor history while staying musically vital, proving that longevity and innovation don’t have to be opposites.

Charu Suri

In the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category, Indo-American pianist and composer Charu Suri receives a nomination for Shayan. Her work seamlessly weaves jazz frameworks with Indian ragas, resulting in compositions that feel personal, exploratory, and emotionally grounded.

When And Where To Watch The Grammys 2026

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. For audiences in India, the ceremony will stream live on Paramount+ and air through international broadcast partners. Due to the time difference, the live telecast will be available early Monday morning, India time.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Grammys 2026 Indian Artists At Grammys Grammy Nominees India Indian Musicians Grammys
