Hollywood’s most anticipated night of the year is fast approaching. The 98th Academy Awards are set to celebrate the finest achievements in cinema, bringing together filmmakers, actors and industry leaders under one roof. From dazzling red carpet moments to historic wins, the Oscars continue to captivate audiences across the globe. As excitement builds, viewers are already eager to know how and when they can watch the prestigious ceremony unfold live.

When And Where The 2026 Oscars Will Take Place

The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. As one of the most iconic venues in the entertainment industry, the theatre has hosted the Oscars for years and remains central to the ceremony’s grand atmosphere.

Fans can watch the ceremony live on ABC and stream it on Hulu, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For viewers interested in pre-show glamour, the official Oscars red carpet broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fashion enthusiasts can also catch extended red carpet coverage on E! starting at 4 p.m. ET, offering early glimpses of celebrity arrivals and designer looks.

Because the ceremony airs live in the United States, viewers in India can tune in early Monday morning. The red carpet begins at 4:00 am IST, followed by the main ceremony at 4:30 am IST on March 16.

Conan O’Brien Returns As Oscars Host

Comedian Conan O’Brien will once again host the Academy Awards, marking his second consecutive year leading the ceremony. His return was confirmed soon after he hosted the 97th Oscars in March 2025.

O’Brien quickly earned praise for blending sharp humour with respect for the achievements being honoured. Academy leadership noted that his lively stage presence and quick wit helped guide the ceremony smoothly while keeping audiences entertained.

Star Presenters Confirmed For The Ceremony

The Academy has already announced several well-known personalities who will present awards during the evening. Confirmed presenters include Priyanka Chopra, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph.

Continuing a long-standing Oscars tradition, the previous year’s acting winners will also return to hand over awards. Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, and Zoe Saldaña are scheduled to present the acting categories.

Their presence adds extra star power to a ceremony already packed with some of Hollywood’s most recognised names.

Major Acting Nominees In 2026

This year’s acting races feature an impressive lineup of acclaimed performers.

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan: Sinners

Sinners Timothée Chalamet: Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio: One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke: Blue Moon

Blue Moon Wagner Moura: The Secret Agent

Timothée Chalamet also achieved a notable milestone this year, becoming the youngest actor since Marlon Brando in 1954 to receive three Best Actor nominations.

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley: Hamnet

Hamnet Emma Stone: Bugonia

Bugonia Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue Renate Reinsve: Sentimental Value

Sentimental Value Rose Byrne: If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Best Picture Contenders

Ten films are competing for the biggest award of the night: Best Picture.

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Among them, Sinners stands out with 16 nominations, making it the most nominated film in Oscars history and setting the stage for a potentially record-breaking evening.

Musical Performances At The Ceremony

The 2026 ceremony will feature live musical performances from select Best Original Song nominees.

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters will be performed by Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna, while Miles Caton will perform “I Lied to You” from Sinners.

The remaining nominated songs: including “Dear Me,” “Sweet Dreams of Joy,” and “Train Dreams," will be introduced through specially produced segments during the broadcast.

What Viewers Can Expect On Oscar Night

With major nominees, high-profile presenters, and anticipated performances, the 98th Academy Awards promise another memorable celebration of cinema. The evening will once again combine Hollywood glamour, emotional acceptance speeches and standout fashion moments.

For movie lovers around the world, the Oscars remain more than just an awards ceremony, they are a global event that captures the excitement, creativity and storytelling power of the film industry.