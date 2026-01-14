The woman is Brazilian model and actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who director Geetu Mohandas introduced as her 'cemetery girl'.
‘Toxic’ Teaser Row: Viral 'Cemetery Girl' Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Yash Scene Triggers Controversy
Brazilian model Beatriz Taufenbach deactivates Instagram as backlash grows over her controversial scene with Yash in the ‘Toxic’ teaser.
The teaser of Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has ignited a storm of reactions across social media, but not for reasons the makers may have anticipated. A brief yet bold scene featuring the actor in an intimate moment with a woman inside a car parked near a cemetery has divided audiences, drawn political attention, and unexpectedly pushed the woman in the frame, Brazilian model and actor Beatriz Taufenbach, into the eye of a growing digital storm.
As criticism intensified, Beatriz’s Instagram account suddenly vanished, leaving fans and followers puzzled and adding a new chapter to the controversy surrounding the teaser.
From Mystery Woman To “Cemetery Girl”
Ever since the teaser dropped, the identity of the woman opposite Yash became a subject of heated online speculation. Early reports mistakenly identified her as actor Natalie Burn. The confusion, however, was soon put to rest by director Geetu Mohandas, who took to Instagram to introduce the woman herself.
Sharing Beatriz’s photograph, Geetu wrote,
"This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach."
With that revelation, Beatriz found herself at the centre of widespread public discussion, and soon after, intense backlash.
Instagram Disappearance Raises Eyebrows
As objections over the teaser mounted, Beatriz’s social media presence quietly disappeared. Users attempting to search her Instagram handle are now met with the message: “Profile isn’t available.” While neither Beatriz nor the film’s team has commented on the move, her sudden absence from social media has only deepened curiosity and concern among fans.
Political And Social Backlash Intensifies
The controversy reached official corridors on Monday when members of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). Their letter called for the removal of the teaser, strongly criticising the scene in question.
AAP state secretary Usha Mohan stated in the complaint,
"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture."
Following the complaint, the KSWC formally wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking “appropriate action.”
Another Complaint Filed With CBFC
The scrutiny didn’t end there. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also approached the CBFC, filing a separate complaint objecting to what he described as “obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes” in the teaser.
As of now, the makers of Toxic have not issued any official statement addressing either complaint.
About The Film ‘Toxic’
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, with Mohandas also directing the project. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, alongside Yash.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. The release will see it go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar.
