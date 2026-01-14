Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Toxic' Teaser Row: Viral 'Cemetery Girl' Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Yash Scene Triggers Controversy

‘Toxic’ Teaser Row: Viral 'Cemetery Girl' Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram After Yash Scene Triggers Controversy

Brazilian model Beatriz Taufenbach deactivates Instagram as backlash grows over her controversial scene with Yash in the ‘Toxic’ teaser.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The teaser of Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has ignited a storm of reactions across social media, but not for reasons the makers may have anticipated. A brief yet bold scene featuring the actor in an intimate moment with a woman inside a car parked near a cemetery has divided audiences, drawn political attention, and unexpectedly pushed the woman in the frame, Brazilian model and actor Beatriz Taufenbach, into the eye of a growing digital storm.

As criticism intensified, Beatriz’s Instagram account suddenly vanished, leaving fans and followers puzzled and adding a new chapter to the controversy surrounding the teaser.

ALSO READ: After Toxic Teaser Row, Yash’s Old Video On On-Screen Comfort Goes Viral

From Mystery Woman To “Cemetery Girl”

(Image Source: Twitter/@digireels)
(Image Source: Twitter/@digireels)

Ever since the teaser dropped, the identity of the woman opposite Yash became a subject of heated online speculation. Early reports mistakenly identified her as actor Natalie Burn. The confusion, however, was soon put to rest by director Geetu Mohandas, who took to Instagram to introduce the woman herself.

Sharing Beatriz’s photograph, Geetu wrote,

"This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach."

With that revelation, Beatriz found herself at the centre of widespread public discussion, and soon after, intense backlash.

Instagram Disappearance Raises Eyebrows

As objections over the teaser mounted, Beatriz’s social media presence quietly disappeared. Users attempting to search her Instagram handle are now met with the message: “Profile isn’t available.” While neither Beatriz nor the film’s team has commented on the move, her sudden absence from social media has only deepened curiosity and concern among fans.

Political And Social Backlash Intensifies

The controversy reached official corridors on Monday when members of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). Their letter called for the removal of the teaser, strongly criticising the scene in question.

AAP state secretary Usha Mohan stated in the complaint,

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture."

Following the complaint, the KSWC formally wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking “appropriate action.”

Another Complaint Filed With CBFC

The scrutiny didn’t end there. Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also approached the CBFC, filing a separate complaint objecting to what he described as “obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes” in the teaser.

As of now, the makers of Toxic have not issued any official statement addressing either complaint.

About The Film ‘Toxic’

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, with Mohandas also directing the project. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, alongside Yash.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. The release will see it go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the woman featured with Yash in the teaser for 'Toxic'?

The woman is Brazilian model and actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who director Geetu Mohandas introduced as her 'cemetery girl'.

Why has Beatriz Taufenbach's Instagram account disappeared?

Beatriz Taufenbach's Instagram account has vanished amid the controversy surrounding the 'Toxic' teaser. Neither she nor the film's team has commented on this disappearance.

What kind of backlash has the 'Toxic' teaser faced?

The teaser has faced backlash for an intimate scene, leading to complaints filed by the Aam Aadmi Party and a social activist with the Karnataka State Commission for Women and the CBFC.

What is the 'Toxic' teaser being criticized for?

The teaser is being criticized for an intimate scene featuring Yash and Beatriz Taufenbach, which some groups have described as obscene and harmful to women and children.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Toxic Beatriz Taufenbach Toxic Teaser Controversy Toxic Cemetery Scene
