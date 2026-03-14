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HomeNewsWorld11 Indian Nationals Charged In US Over Staged Robberies To Secure Immigration Benefits

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US Over Staged Robberies To Secure Immigration Benefits

Eleven Indian nationals charged in the US for allegedly staging armed robberies at stores to falsely claim victim status and obtain U visa immigration benefits.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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Federal prosecutors in the United States have charged eleven Indian nationals in connection with an alleged scheme involving staged armed robberies at convenience stores in order to obtain immigration benefits. Authorities say the defendants attempted to falsely present store clerks as victims of violent crimes to qualify for special visas intended for genuine victims.

The charges were announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, which confirmed that ten of the accused individuals have already been taken into custody. Each of the defendants faces one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

Multiple Defendants Charged Across Several States

According to prosecutors, those charged in the case include Jitendrakumar Patel of Marshfield, Maheshkumar Patel of Randolph, Sanjaykumar Patel of Quincy, Dipikaben Patel, who has already been deported to India, Rameshbhai Patel of Kentucky, Amitabahen Patel of Plainville, Ronakkumar Patel of Missouri, Sangitaben Patel of Randolph, Minkesh Patel and Sonal Patel of Ohio, and Mitul Patel of Worcester.

Several of the defendants appeared before a federal court in Boston following their arrests. Others made initial court appearances in their respective home states, including Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio, and are expected to be transferred to Massachusetts to face proceedings.

Authorities Allege Robberies Were Carefully Staged

Court documents state that the alleged scheme began in March 2023 and involved staging at least six armed robberies at convenience stores, liquor stores and fast-food outlets in Massachusetts. Investigators believe similar incidents may have taken place in other locations as well.

According to the filings, a supposed robber would enter a store, display what appeared to be a firearm, demand money from the cash register, and then flee. Surveillance cameras recorded the incidents, and clerks or owners would wait several minutes before contacting law enforcement to report the robbery.

Prosecutors allege that participants paid an organizer, identified as Rambhai Patel, to take part in the scheme. Store owners were also allegedly compensated for allowing their businesses to be used as locations for the staged crimes, as per Times of India.

Alleged Attempt To Secure U Visa Status

Authorities say the purpose of staging the robberies was to generate documentation that store clerks had been victims of violent crime. This documentation could then be used to apply for U nonimmigrant status, commonly known as a U visa.

The U nonimmigrant status (U visa) is a special immigration category in the United States designed for victims of certain crimes who have experienced abuse and have cooperated with law enforcement during investigations.

Prosecutors allege that the defendants either organized these staged robberies or paid to have themselves or relatives listed as victims in order to strengthen their immigration applications.

Possible Penalties If Convicted

If found guilty, each defendant could face up to five years in prison, along with three years of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000. Officials emphasised that the charges remain allegations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. immigration authorities, and several local police departments across different states. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elianna J. Nuzum and Jessica L. Soto.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the potential penalties if convicted?

Defendants could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $250,000.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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