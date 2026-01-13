After Toxic Teaser Row, Yash’s Old Video On On-Screen Comfort Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The makers of Rocking Star Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups dropped his first-look teaser on his birthday last week, instantly setting social media abuzz. However, the buzz soon snowballed into controversy. A brief sequence from the teaser — which opens in a graveyard and shows Yash arriving at a funeral in a car, moments before high-voltage action unfolds — has drawn criticism from a section of viewers.

Toxic teaser lands in controversy after birthday reveal

The scene, which also briefly shows Yash seated in the car with a woman before his character is revealed as Raya, did not go down well with everyone. The Aam Aadmi Party has now filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women, objecting to what it has termed an “obscene scene” in the teaser.

AAP files complaint over ‘obscene’ scene in Yash’s teaser

In the complaint, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan wrote, “The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture.” The makers of the film are yet to issue a response.

Old Yash interview on doing bold scenes resurfaces online

Amid the controversy, an old video of Yash from the Kannada talk show Weekend with Ramesh has resurfaced online and gone viral. In the clip, the actor is seen discussing his approach to choosing scenes in films. Speaking to host Ramesh Aravind, Yash had said, “I won’t do any movie scenes that I wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with my parents.”

‘People change’: Fans defend Yash amid trolling

The resurfaced interview has triggered mixed reactions online. While some netizens have questioned the apparent contrast between his earlier statement and the teaser, many fans have rallied behind the actor, arguing that personal views evolve over time. One comment read, “People change, their perspectives grow,” while another noted, “I mean humans evolve..... He may believe that at the time and now his ideals have changed.” A user also wrote, “people change yar over the time. rejecting movie based on one scene in this cut throat industry is not someone will do. everyone sounds pick me at one point,” with another adding, “If you dont like yash's movies, thats ok, dismiss those off… early career someone might have a different opinion and will change it 15 years later.. we all do this. And It is only acting in scene. It isnt anything illegal/sinful, just acting.”

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed as a stylised adult fairy tale, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, where it will clash with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar 2.