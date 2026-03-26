After being surrounded by controversies and legal hurdles, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond finally made its way to theatres and managed to perform decently during its theatrical run. The film features Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in key roles.

In its fourth week, the film added approximately ₹60 lakh to its total collection, marking a significant drop compared to the previous week. However, the decline was expected, especially as it struggled to hold its ground against the strong wave of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Despite this, the film has reportedly performed better than Border 2 at the box office.

'The Kerala Story 2' Lifetime Collection

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 has so far earned a net collection of ₹42.10 crore at the Indian box office. With its momentum slowing down significantly, the film's theatrical journey is now expected to conclude around this figure.

Trade analysts suggest that had Dhurandhar 2 not released alongside it, the film could have comfortably crossed the ₹50 crore mark. Nevertheless, considering its limited budget, The Kerala Story 2 is still being regarded as a successful venture.

Fails To Match The Success Of Its Prequel

Despite its decent performance, the sequel has not been able to match the massive success of its predecessor. The first installment, The Kerala Story, was a blockbuster, opening at ₹6.75 crore and going on to collect a total of ₹220 crore net during its lifetime run.

In recent years, films belonging to this genre saw significant success in the early 2020s, but the trend has since slowed down. For instance, The Bengal Files underperformed compared to The Kashmir Files. Similarly, The Kashmir Files 2 is also expected to witness a notable drop in collections compared to the original, though it may still perform well relative to its budget.

Overall, while The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond could not replicate the blockbuster success of its predecessor, it has managed to secure a respectable position at the box office given its scale and competition.