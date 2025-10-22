Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged In Romantic Beachside Proposal, Keeps Fiancé's Identity A Secret

Actor Pavitra Punia shares stunning pictures from her beachside engagement while keeping her fiancé’s identity hidden. Friends and fans shower love on the Naagin 3 star.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Television actor Pavitra Punia, who has appeared in popular shows like Naagin 3, Love U Zindagi, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has announced her engagement through a heartwarming post on social media. The announcement comes nearly a year after her separation from ex-boyfriend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra Punia Shares Glimpses of Romantic Proposal

On Wednesday, Pavitra took to Instagram to share pictures from her romantic beachside proposal, leaving fans surprised and delighted. In one of the frames, her mystery partner is seen down on one knee as he proposes to her against a dreamy ocean backdrop.

The post captures intimate moments of the couple embracing joyfully after the proposal, though Pavitra chose to keep her fiancé’s identity hidden by not revealing his face or name. Sharing the carousel of images, she captioned it, “Locked in 🧿 love made it official. #pavitrapunia soon to be Mrs. ____🧿 #NS.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Her friends from the television industry were quick to pour in their love and congratulations. Actor Krissann Barretto Karamchandani commented, “I knew first haha CONGRATS MY LOVEEEEE. Soooo happy for youuuu,” while Supriya Shukla wrote, “God bless... So happy for you... Be happy forever.” Fans too joined in, expressing excitement with comments like, “Finally 💍 Happy for you!!”

The Mystery Man: What We Know About Pavitra’s Fiancé

While Pavitra hasn’t revealed the name or face of her fiancé, she had earlier given fans a small glimpse into her love life. Speaking to HT City, she shared,

“He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor. A wonderful and kind person. We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right.” The actor also mentioned that she celebrated Diwali with him this year instead of with her family — hinting that the relationship had become serious.

A Look Back at Her Relationship With Eijaz Khan

Before her current relationship, Pavitra was in a long-term relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, whom she met on Bigg Boss 14. The two quickly became one of the most talked-about couples from the show. They got engaged in 2020, with Eijaz sharing a heartfelt post after proposing to her on August 3 that year. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2024 after four years together.

As Pavitra embarks on a new chapter, her engagement post has left fans both excited and curious about the mystery man who has won her heart.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
