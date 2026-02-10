Divya Agarwal’s Team Breaks Silence After ‘The 50’ Controversy Over Marriage Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai, February 10: Divya Agarwal, who is currently a contestant on the reality show 'The 50', found herself in the middle of a controversy after her co-contestant Bhavya Singh made strong claims on the show.

What began as a fight between Divya and Archana Gautam soon turned into a personal attack when Bhavya brought up Divya's marriage, alleging that she does not stay with her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Bhavya also went on to call her a "gold digger" and a "fake" woman. Soon after the episode aired, it went viral in no time.

After the episode aired, Divya's team shared a statement on her Instagram Story. The team made it clear that what happened on the show was "deeply uncalled for" and crossed a line. They also mentioned that repeating "I won't say anything" and then going on to speak personal things on the show only showed "intent, not truth."

In the statement, Divya's team wrote: "This is to address an issue that aired on The 50 episode last night. What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming 'I won't say anything' and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth. This was never meant to be a personal battleground; it's a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind."

"Dragging someone's personal life into the narrative reflects far more on the person choosing to do so than on the one being spoken about. Divya has always stood for dignity, loyalty, and genuine friendships, and those who truly know her know exactly where she stands," the statement read.

Addressing the talk about Divya calling people over often, her team said this habit comes from her "warm, welcoming nature," not from loneliness or neediness. They added that turning this into a story of "emotional dependency" is false and unfair.

"Her habit of calling people over has always been a reflection of her warm, welcoming nature. She genuinely enjoys hosting, connecting, and making people feel at home, that is who she is. Twisting this into a narrative of loneliness or emotional dependency is not only false but deeply unfair."

While Bhavya's comments are still being talked about online, Divya's husband has not said anything yet on the matter. Divya and Apurva got married in a small Marathi ceremony in February 2024.

