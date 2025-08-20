Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKBC 17: Aditya Kumar Wins ₹1 Crore, Becomes First Crorepati Of The Season

KBC 17: Aditya Kumar Wins ₹1 Crore, Becomes First Crorepati Of The Season

CISF officer Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand becomes the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The promo shows him winning ₹1 crore and preparing to attempt the ₹7 crore jackpot question.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' has found its first crorepati of the season, and it is Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand. In the latest promo released by the makers, Aditya is seen winning ₹1 crore, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan filled with pride as he warmly hugs the contestant. The promo further teases that Aditya will be attempting the life-changing ₹7 crore jackpot question in the upcoming episode.

Aditya Kumar’s Inspiring Journey

Aditya Kumar, who hails from Uttarakhand, is currently posted in Gujarat at a thermal power plant. A deputy commandant in the CISF, he also secured the 6th rank in India in the National Security Exams, showcasing his grit and dedication.

During his time on the hot seat, Aditya shared the sacrifices he made to reach this stage. He said, “Education is extremely important, and for that reason, I have been able to reach this position so far, and sit here today. It has been a tough journey so far, and I remember the way I stayed in a small room, let go of my friends and locked myself up for one year to devote to preparation. Because of that, I have reached here.” His words received admiration and applause from Amitabh Bachchan.

The Big Moment on KBC 17

As the iconic host announced Aditya’s win of ₹1 crore, the contestant looked visibly emotional. Overwhelmed, Aditya hugged Amitabh and expressed disbelief, saying it still felt unreal. His parents, present in the audience, also rushed to celebrate with him, showering him with hugs and cheers.

What’s Next for Aditya?

The promo ended on a suspenseful note, with Aditya returning to the hot seat to tackle the monumental ₹7 crore question. Fans of the show are now eagerly waiting to see whether he can go all the way and join the elite list of jackpot winners.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 KBC 17 First Crorepati Aditya Kumar KBC Amitabh Bachchan KBC 17 KBC 7 Crore Question KBC Sony TV Aditya Kumar CISF Uttarakhand Crorepati
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget