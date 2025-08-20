'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' has found its first crorepati of the season, and it is Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand. In the latest promo released by the makers, Aditya is seen winning ₹1 crore, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan filled with pride as he warmly hugs the contestant. The promo further teases that Aditya will be attempting the life-changing ₹7 crore jackpot question in the upcoming episode.

Aditya Kumar’s Inspiring Journey

Aditya Kumar, who hails from Uttarakhand, is currently posted in Gujarat at a thermal power plant. A deputy commandant in the CISF, he also secured the 6th rank in India in the National Security Exams, showcasing his grit and dedication.

During his time on the hot seat, Aditya shared the sacrifices he made to reach this stage. He said, “Education is extremely important, and for that reason, I have been able to reach this position so far, and sit here today. It has been a tough journey so far, and I remember the way I stayed in a small room, let go of my friends and locked myself up for one year to devote to preparation. Because of that, I have reached here.” His words received admiration and applause from Amitabh Bachchan.

The Big Moment on KBC 17

As the iconic host announced Aditya’s win of ₹1 crore, the contestant looked visibly emotional. Overwhelmed, Aditya hugged Amitabh and expressed disbelief, saying it still felt unreal. His parents, present in the audience, also rushed to celebrate with him, showering him with hugs and cheers.

What’s Next for Aditya?

The promo ended on a suspenseful note, with Aditya returning to the hot seat to tackle the monumental ₹7 crore question. Fans of the show are now eagerly waiting to see whether he can go all the way and join the elite list of jackpot winners.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 premiered on August 11 on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM.