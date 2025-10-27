Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBaseer Ali Reacts To Bigg Boss 19 Elimination, Says ‘They Were Never Going To Let Me Win’

Baseer Ali Reacts To Bigg Boss 19 Elimination, Says 'They Were Never Going To Let Me Win'

Baseer Ali, evicted from Bigg Boss 19 alongside Nehal Chudasama, said he expected to reach the finale but “they were never going to let me win.” He added that no one supported him and “all” disappointed him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19’s latest double eviction took fans by surprise as contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama bid farewell to the show. The move not only left viewers stunned but also shocked Salman Khan, who announced their exit during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Baseer Ali opens up after eviction

Reacting to his elimination, Baseer shared his thoughts in an AMA session posted on Colors TV’s Instagram Stories. Reflecting on his stint in the house, he said, “Sure (smiles). I was expecting myself to atleast land up in the finale… Top 5, Top 6. It was clear that they were never going to let me win, lift that trophy.”

He further added, “Because I was a bit too much for the show. My honesty, my aura, my personality was maybe a bit too much compared to the other contestants this season.”

When asked who supported him the most inside the house, Baseer candidly replied, “None.” And when quizzed about who disappointed him the most, he said, “All.” Despite his disappointment, he thanked his fans for their love and urged them not to lose heart over his eviction.

About the double eviction

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were shown the exit door. Alongside them, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More were also in the danger zone. While Gaurav and Pranit managed to stay safe, Baseer and Nehal received the fewest votes.

Even host Salman Khan appeared surprised by the outcome, saying, “I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house.”

Before stepping out, Baseer shared a warm hug with singer Amaal Mallik. This marked the season’s second double eviction.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baseer Ali Bigg Boss 19
Read more
