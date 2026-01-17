Shark Tank India 5: Bengaluru Entrepreneur’s Mobility Device xStep Leaves Sharks Amazed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shark Tank India Season 5 continues to deliver compelling stories of innovation and impact, and the latest episode featured a pitch that stood out for its emotional depth and scientific ambition. A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur introduced xStep, a non-invasive mobility device aimed at assisting people affected by paralysis and cerebral palsy, leaving the panel visibly impressed.

The fifth season of the business reality show premiered on January 5, and the episode featured sharks Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Varun Alagh, Viraj Bahl, and Kunal Bahl. Entrepreneur Dr. Parag Gad entered the tank seeking Rs 1 crore for 1 per cent equity, backing his ask with nearly two decades of research and real-world application.

A 17-Year Scientific Journey Behind xStep

xStep is the result of 17 years of research by Dr. Parag Gad, whose work began during his PhD at UCLA. The device, now manufactured in India as of early 2025, is designed to stimulate movement without surgical intervention. According to Parag, its impact has already extended beyond India, with reported usage supporting injured soldiers in Ukraine.

To introduce the product, Parag chose to begin his pitch with a deeply emotional story. He said, “Sharks, Khushi is a two-year-old girl. Let’s listen to her growth milestones. At three months old, she couldn’t move her head. At nine months old, she couldn’t crawl. Finally, at one year, walking was just a dream to her. This is the reality of 25 lakh children in India, just like Khushi. The reason, cerebral palsy. A condition, where the brain fails to send signals to body parts, compromising their development. But it is said, where there’s a will, there’s a way. It’s time to take xStep."

Live Demo Leaves Sharks Stunned

Calling xStep a breakthrough in mobility treatment, Parag explained that the device could help patients suffering from spinal cord injuries and cerebral palsy without invasive procedures. He concluded confidently, “When it comes to mobility treatment, it’s time to take the next step with xStep."

During a live demonstration, Vineeta Singh volunteered to test the device. As it activated, her fingers began moving involuntarily, prompting her immediate reaction: “Great work." A visibly surprised Viraj Bahl asked, “This movement involuntary?" — a point both Vineeta and Parag confirmed.

The panel described the innovation as “magical,” with Viraj adding, “God bless you." Parag summed up the moment by saying, “This is 17 years of science for you."

Namita Thapar Questions Cost and Scalability

The pitch particularly caught the attention of Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, who expressed surprise at the length of time Parag had dedicated to developing xStep. She asked him to break down the cost implications in simpler terms, questioning, “What steps can be eliminated from the process with the introduction of your device?"

The episode highlighted not just innovation, but the potential for accessible medical technology to change lives on a massive scale.