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HomeEntertainmentTaapsee Pannu Admits She 'Tortured' Herself Chasing Flat Midriff: 'I Overpushed Myself'

Taapsee Pannu Admits She 'Tortured' Herself Chasing Flat Midriff: 'I Overpushed Myself'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu admits she tortured herself chasing a flat midriff through intense workouts. She now warns girls against obsessing over perfect Instagram bodies.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Taapsee Pannu warns against body obsessing and extreme workouts.
  • Overworking out can worsen lower belly fat due to water retention.
  • Accepting natural bodies and reproductive organ protection is vital.
  • Taapsee stars in upcoming Netflix film 'Gandhari'.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her painful journey chasing a flat midriff, admitting she once “tortured” herself through extreme workouts. She now strongly warns young girls against obsessing over perfect Instagram bodies. Taapsee shared her realisation that overworking out actually makes lower belly fat worse due to water retention. Her heartfelt message urges women to accept their natural bodies and stop punishing themselves for unrealistic beauty standards.

 Taapsee’s Honest Admission

On Sunday, Taapsee took to Instagram stories to discuss the intense pressure women face regarding their midriffs. She recalled, “I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed.” She explained that she “worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself,” which triggered her body’s protective alarm system.

The Science Behind Belly Fat

Taapsee shared an important health insight: “So instead of actually losing water retention, the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which might actually not just be fat, it’s also water retention, it stays, and it increases by overworking out, which I really believe people should not do”.

She emphasised that every woman’s body is different and changes due to hormonal fluctuations. “It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself,” she admitted.

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 Expert Explanation On Necessary Fat

Her nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, explained why some belly fat is crucial for women’s health. Taapsee shared, “My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained to me how it’s actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that’s where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection”.

Taapsee concluded with a powerful message: “It’s healthy for you. So just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures, please don’t torture yourself. It’s supposed to be healthy to have that little bit of bulge and have that fat there. Please don’t torture yourself”.

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Recent Work

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Assi, which starred Kani Kusruti, Revathy, and Manoj Pahwa. Though critically acclaimed, the film collected Rs 14.94 crore worldwide. She will next appear in Netflix’s Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija, in which she plays a mother searching for her kidnapped child alongside Swastika Mukherjee.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Taapsee Pannu stop extreme workouts for a flat midriff?

Taapsee realized that overworking out can worsen lower belly fat due to water retention. She now advises against such extreme measures for achieving a specific body type.

What is the scientific reason behind lower belly fat increasing with overworking out?

Instead of losing water retention, the body starts retaining it when overstressed. This can make lower belly fat, which may include water retention, appear to increase.

Is it healthy for women to have some belly fat?

Yes, it's healthy for women to have a little fat and water retention under the belly. This area protects reproductive organs, which need this protection by virtue of being female.

What message does Taapsee Pannu have for young girls regarding body image?

Taapsee urges young girls not to torture themselves to achieve 'picture-perfect Instagram bodies'. She encourages accepting natural bodies and understanding that some fat is healthy.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Belly Fat Taapsee Pannu Water Retention Overworked Body Acceptance Reproductive Organs Protection
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