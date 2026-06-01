Taapsee Pannu Admits She 'Tortured' Herself Chasing Flat Midriff: 'I Overpushed Myself'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Taapsee Pannu warns against body obsessing and extreme workouts.

Overworking out can worsen lower belly fat due to water retention.

Accepting natural bodies and reproductive organ protection is vital.

Taapsee stars in upcoming Netflix film 'Gandhari'.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her painful journey chasing a flat midriff, admitting she once “tortured” herself through extreme workouts. She now strongly warns young girls against obsessing over perfect Instagram bodies. Taapsee shared her realisation that overworking out actually makes lower belly fat worse due to water retention. Her heartfelt message urges women to accept their natural bodies and stop punishing themselves for unrealistic beauty standards.

Taapsee’s Honest Admission

On Sunday, Taapsee took to Instagram stories to discuss the intense pressure women face regarding their midriffs. She recalled, “I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed.” She explained that she “worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself,” which triggered her body’s protective alarm system.

The Science Behind Belly Fat

Taapsee shared an important health insight: “So instead of actually losing water retention, the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which might actually not just be fat, it’s also water retention, it stays, and it increases by overworking out, which I really believe people should not do”.

She emphasised that every woman’s body is different and changes due to hormonal fluctuations. “It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself,” she admitted.

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Expert Explanation On Necessary Fat

Her nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, explained why some belly fat is crucial for women’s health. Taapsee shared, “My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained to me how it’s actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that’s where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection”.

Taapsee concluded with a powerful message: “It’s healthy for you. So just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures, please don’t torture yourself. It’s supposed to be healthy to have that little bit of bulge and have that fat there. Please don’t torture yourself”.

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Recent Work

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Assi, which starred Kani Kusruti, Revathy, and Manoj Pahwa. Though critically acclaimed, the film collected Rs 14.94 crore worldwide. She will next appear in Netflix’s Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija, in which she plays a mother searching for her kidnapped child alongside Swastika Mukherjee.