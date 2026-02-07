Nora Fatehi, Badshah, Rishabh Rikhiram To Set The Tone At T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The wait is finally over as the T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on February 7, promising a thrilling blend of high-octane cricket and show-stopping entertainment. With matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka, the tournament opens in style, led by a star-studded opening ceremony designed to set the tone for weeks of non-stop action.

While the first match of the tournament will see Pakistan face the Netherlands at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club, all eyes in India will be on Mumbai, where the hosts take on the United States of America later in the evening at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Opening Ceremony To Begin At 6 PM IST

The International Cricket Council has lined up a visually immersive opening ceremony that will begin at 6 pm IST, ahead of the India vs USA clash. The show will kick off with a powerful musical medley by Rishab Sharma and Shivamani, creating a dramatic build-up before the tournament officially enters the stadium.

Following the musical opening, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy will make a spectacular arrival, carried into the arena by a jetpack performer, a moment designed to captivate fans inside the stadium.

Jay Shah And Rohit Sharma To Declare Tournament Open

Once the trophy reaches the field, ICC Chairman Jay Shah and T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador Rohit Sharma will take centre stage. Joined by 20 children representing each participating nation, the duo will formally declare the tournament open, marking the official start of the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Badshah And Nora Fatehi Headline Star Performances

After the ceremonial proceedings, the spotlight will shift to live performances. Badshah will energise the crowd with a high-voltage set before Nora Fatehi takes over with a dynamic dance performance, backed by a large ensemble of dancers. The two stars will then come together for a grand finale, bringing the entertainment segment to a close.

The ceremony has been crafted to mirror the speed and intensity of T20 cricket, with the entire field transformed into a unified performance canvas. A vibrant pyrotechnic display will wrap up the show before attention turns to the cricketing action.

Entry Rules For Fans Attending The Ceremony

The ICC has clarified that only ticket holders for the India vs USA match will be allowed to attend the opening ceremony. Fans have been strongly advised to arrive early to ensure they do not miss any part of the performances.

With music, fireworks, and elite cricket converging under one roof, the T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony promises a memorable start to what is expected to be a blockbuster tournament.