HomeEntertainment'Ghooskhor Pandat' Row Escalates: Protests Turn Violent As Effigies Of Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey Are Burnt

The controversy surrounding Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has intensified as protests erupt across cities, with effigies burnt and demands for a ban growing louder.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The controversy surrounding filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming project Ghooskhor Pandat has moved beyond online criticism and into public spaces, triggering protests in multiple cities. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, burning effigies of the film’s producer and lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, accusing the makers of using an offensive title that allegedly targets the Brahmin community.

As opposition intensifies, calls for a ban on the film and even the streaming platform hosting it have begun to grow louder.

ALSO READ: ‘Not A Statement About Any Community,’ Manoj Bajpayee’s First Reaction On Ghooskhor Pandat Row

Protests Erupt Across Cities, Effigies Burnt

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

In Prayagraj, demonstrators gathered at Subhash Chowk on Friday, where effigies of producer Neeraj Pandey, director Ritesh Shah, and the film’s actors were set ablaze. Protesters alleged that the film was deliberately made to insult Hindu priests and Brahmins by pairing the word ‘ghooskhor’, commonly associated with corruption, with ‘Pandat’, a colloquial term used for Brahmins.

The protestors demanded that Netflix, the platform slated to release the film, be banned, accusing the creators of intentionally provoking religious sentiments.

Indore Protest Turns Sharper, Threats Issued

A similar demonstration unfolded in Indore, where members of the Brahmin community staged a protest and burnt effigies of Netflix and Manoj Bajpayee. The agitation was led by members of the Parshuram Sena, who issued stern warnings if their demands were ignored.

A protester said, “We oppose the film; it should be banned, otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film.”

What Sparked The Controversy?

Ghooskhor Pandat is a thriller that features Manoj Bajpayee in the role of a corrupt police officer who goes by the nickname ‘Pandat’. Following the backlash, Neeraj Pandey released a statement clarifying that the film does not target any community and was never intended to hurt religious or caste sentiments.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Pandey also announced that all promotional material related to the film, including its first-look teaser, was being taken down. Subsequently, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that this step was taken on the directions of the Centre.

Legal Action And Political Reactions

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat in Lucknow on charges of ‘hurting religious and caste sentiments’. The move has been welcomed by the BJP, further adding a political dimension to the controversy.

The film was scheduled for release on Netflix later this year, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Neeraj Pandey's film Ghooskhor Pandat?

The film is facing protests and calls for a ban because its title, Ghooskhor Pandat, is accused of targeting and offending the Brahmin community.

What actions have been taken by protesters?

Protesters have burned effigies of the film's producer, director, and actors in cities like Prayagraj and Indore. They are demanding a ban on the film and the streaming platform.

What is the explanation from the film's makers regarding the controversy?

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey stated that the film does not target any community and was not intended to hurt religious or caste sentiments. Promotional material has also been removed.

Has there been any legal action taken against the film?

Yes, an FIR has been registered against the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat in Lucknow for allegedly hurting religious and caste sentiments.

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
