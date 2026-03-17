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Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. She said the industry has crossed all limits of “vulgarity” and described such content as “cheap attention-seeking tactics”.

‘Cheap Attention Seeking Tactics’

“Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…,” she told reporters.

ALSO READ| NHRC Notice Over Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ From Kannada Film; YouTube Video Goes Private

The 39-year-old added, “There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood….”

Complaint Filed With CBFC, Delhi Police Seeking A Ban

Earlier, advocate and activist Vineet Jindal, who has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police seeking a ban on the song, said he found its lyrics “objectionable” after listening to it.

“I have heard the song, and its lyrics are highly objectionable. The content is extremely vulgar,” he told ANI.

ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt’s Song Faces Flak For Vulgar Lyrics; Armaan Malik Calls Sarke Chunar A ‘New Low’

Jindal has also demanded that the song be banned. He said a complaint has been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which he described as the appropriate authority to take cognisance of such matters, along with a representation to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“We have requested that the song be banned and removed from all social media platforms and other channels. Content of this nature amounts to a criminal offence. We have also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, seeking registration of an FIR in the matter,” he added.

Jindal has named Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, the lyricist, and the film’s director in his complaint filed with the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell.

It is to be noted that following the backlash, the makers have made the video of the song, which was uploaded on YouTube, private.