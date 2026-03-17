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HomeEntertainment‘Celebrate Eid With Chand Dekh Lena’: Salman Khan Drops Teaser Of Third Song From Maatrubhumi

‘Celebrate Eid With Chand Dekh Lena’: Salman Khan Drops Teaser Of Third Song From Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi song: Salman Khan teased the third track from his upcoming film, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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A day after renaming his upcoming film Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan dropped the teaser for the song Chand Dekh Lena. The song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Sameer Anjaan, is picturised on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

Maatrubhumi Third Song

Sharing a 22-second teaser, he captioned it, “Maatrubhumi ka yeh gana, Chand Dekh Lena tumhey hum nazar ayenge.”

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Asked To Tone Down ‘Anti-China’ Content As Battle Of Galwan Renamed Maatrubhumi: Report

This is the third song from his upcoming film, slated for August 14 release. The first song from the film is Maatrubhumi, and the second is Main Hoon.  

Battle of Galwan Title Change

The makers changed the film’s title after Salman Khan was reportedly advised to do so, along with toning down portions perceived as “anti-China”.

“Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions,” Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a source.

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The report further stated that several parts of the film were shot again to remove portions perceived as “anti-China”. “A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally driven patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters.”

Earlier, in a conversation with HT City, director Apoorva Lakhia said that two titles had been registered for the film from the beginning, and the final choice was made after careful consideration rather than as a last-minute decision.

“Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles - Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we progressed with the film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight,” he said.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new title of Salman Khan's upcoming film?

The film, formerly titled Battle of Galwan, has been renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

What is the name of the latest song teaser released for the film?

The teaser for the song 'Chand Dekh Lena' has been released. It is the third song from the film.

Why was the film's title changed?

The title was changed after Salman Khan was reportedly advised to do so, along with toning down 'anti-China' portions.

Who composed and wrote the song 'Chand Dekh Lena'?

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Sameer Anjaan. It features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
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Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live Battle Of Galwan Maatrubhumi
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