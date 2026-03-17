‘Celebrate Eid With Chand Dekh Lena’: Salman Khan Drops Teaser Of Third Song From Maatrubhumi

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A day after renaming his upcoming film Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, Salman Khan dropped the teaser for the song Chand Dekh Lena. The song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and written by Sameer Anjaan, is picturised on Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

Maatrubhumi Third Song

Sharing a 22-second teaser, he captioned it, “Maatrubhumi ka yeh gana, Chand Dekh Lena tumhey hum nazar ayenge.”

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This is the third song from his upcoming film, slated for August 14 release. The first song from the film is Maatrubhumi, and the second is Main Hoon.

Battle of Galwan Title Change

The makers changed the film’s title after Salman Khan was reportedly advised to do so, along with toning down portions perceived as “anti-China”.

“Salman Khan was advised in certain official and strategic quarters to not only rethink the title of the film, but also tone down the anti-China portions,” Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a source.

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The report further stated that several parts of the film were shot again to remove portions perceived as “anti-China”. “A significant part of the script has been rewritten to reshape the film into a more emotionally driven patriotic saga. The changes also came after inputs from relevant quarters, and the new version is said to explore a more intimate dynamic between Salman Khan and Chitrangda’s characters.”

Earlier, in a conversation with HT City, director Apoorva Lakhia said that two titles had been registered for the film from the beginning, and the final choice was made after careful consideration rather than as a last-minute decision.

“Changing the title may feel sudden to SK sir’s fans, but it was never an overnight decision. From the start, we had registered two titles - Battle of Galwan and Maatrubhumi. As we progressed with the film, we realised it was never just about a battle. At its heart, the film is about humanity, empathy, and the silent battles our soldiers fight,” he said.