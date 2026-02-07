Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, a respected name across Nepali, Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, has passed away at the age of 68 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Widely recognised as one of Nepali cinema’s most iconic villains, his demise has left fans and the film fraternity in deep shock. An official announcement regarding his death will be made after his family members arrive in Kathmandu.

A Celebrated Face In Nepali And Indian Cinema

Sunil Thapa was immensely popular among Nepali audiences and was fondly known as Rate Kaila. Over the years, he built a strong presence not only in Nepali films but also in Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema. His versatility and intense screen presence made him a familiar and respected figure across industries.

From Bollywood Debut To Nepali Stardom

Sunil Thapa began his acting journey in Hindi cinema after legendary filmmaker Dev Anand gave him an opportunity. He made his film debut in 1981 with Ek Duuje Ke Liye, starring alongside Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri, leaving a strong impression in his very first role.

In 1982, he entered Nepali cinema with Mashaal, though major success came several years later. Seven years after his Nepali debut, he rose to fame with Chino, where he portrayed the menacing villain Rate Kaila. The film is often referred to as the Sholay of Nepali cinema, earning Sunil Thapa the reputation of a Gabbar-like antagonist.

Memorable Role In Mary Kom

In 2014, Sunil Thapa appeared in Bollywood once again with Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. He played her strict yet motivating boxing trainer, a role that received widespread appreciation. In an interview, Thapa had revealed that the role was initially offered to Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa before coming to him. His performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Beyond Acting: His Legacy As A Mentor

Apart from acting, Sunil Thapa also ran the Everest Film Academy, where he trained aspiring actors. He was known for teaching not just acting skills but also discipline, punctuality and professional ethics, leaving behind a lasting influence on the next generation of artists.