HomeNewsIndia‘Very Sad’: Murmu Slams Venue Change At Bengal Event, Mamata Responds

Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal community, also referred to Banerjee as her “younger sister” and questioned her absence from the programme.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
A change in the venue of the 9th International Santhali Conclave in West Bengal, along with the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers at the event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, has triggered a political controversy.

Both the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed disapproval of the state government’s decision, while Banerjee pushed back against the criticism.

President Murmu attended the tribal community conclave on Saturday. The event was initially scheduled to take place in Bidhannagar but was later shifted to a smaller venue in Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport due to congestion, Hindustan Times reported.

President Was “Very Sad” About Venue Change

The shift in venue appeared to upset the President, who said the location prevented many people from attending.

“I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away,” Murmu said while addressing a gathering at Phansidewa near Siliguri.

“Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave…” she added.

Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal community, also referred to Banerjee as her “younger sister” and questioned her absence from the programme.

“Generally, it is seen that when the President comes, the chief minister and other ministers remain present. But the chief minister madam didn’t come. Even I am the daughter of Bengal. I am not allowed to visit Bengal. Mamata didi is like my younger sister. Maybe she is miffed with me and that’s why the program was held so far. But never mind,” the President said.

Modi Calls It An ‘Insult To The President’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted strongly, accusing the Trinamool Congress government of disrespecting the office of the President.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India.”

Sharing a video of Murmu’s speech, the Prime Minister said the West Bengal administration was responsible for the “insult to the President”.

“It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government,” Modi said.

“The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Politicising The Issue

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of using the President to target the state government.

"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," Banerjee said at a protest site in Kolkata, according to news agency PTI.

Addressing Murmu’s remarks about her absence, Banerjee said it was not always possible for her to attend such events, especially ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled later this year.

"I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won't be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people's rights," she said.

What caused a political controversy in West Bengal?

A change in venue for the International Santhali Conclave and the absence of the Chief Minister and other ministers, despite the President's attendance, sparked a political row.

Why was President Murmu reportedly upset about the venue change?

The President stated she was sad that the new, distant venue prevented many people from attending the conclave.

How did Prime Minister Modi react to the event's circumstances?

Prime Minister Modi called the West Bengal government's actions an 'insult to the President' and expressed disappointment with the handling of the tribal community event.

What was Mamata Banerjee's response to the criticism?

Chief Minister Banerjee accused the BJP of politicizing the issue and using the President to target the state government. She also cited election preparations as a reason for her absence.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
