US Weapons Stockpile Under Scrutiny As War With Iran Strains Military Resources

A bitter dispute has erupted in Washington over the state of the United States’ weapons stockpiles, as the war with Iran raises concerns about whether American forces are consuming critical military assets faster than they can replace them. The conflict has also prompted questions over whether President Donald Trump should have initiated the fight in the first place.

The debate has intensified following the destruction of a key $300-million radar system at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. A US official confirmed the loss to Bloomberg this week.

The AN/TPY-2 radar, manufactured by RTX Corporation and vital for guiding America’s THAAD missile defence batteries, was destroyed in the early days of the conflict that began on February 28.

Greater Reliance On Patriot Systems

With the radar gone, the United States has been forced to depend more heavily on Patriot missile systems. According to AP, their interceptors were already considered dangerously depleted by many observers even before the first shots of the conflict were fired.

Pentagon And Trump Push Back

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, said in a statement that the US military "has everything it needs to execute any mission at the time and place of the President's choosing and on any timeline”.

President Trump echoed that position, posting on social media that several defence contractors had agreed to “quadruple” production of certain weapons "as rapidly as possible”. He did not specify which systems were involved.

Lockheed Martin Confirms Production Boost

Lockheed Martin later confirmed it had agreed to "quadruple critical munitions production". The company said it "began this work months ago”, though it did not provide a timeline for when the increased output would take effect.

Democrats Express Scepticism

Democratic lawmakers have responded to the administration’s assurances with scepticism and, in some cases, outright criticism.

"Our munitions are low. That's public knowledge," said senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. He added, "It will require additional funding; funding where we have other domestic needs as well."

Ukraine Aid Also Raised In Debate

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut went further, linking the current concerns to US support for Ukraine.

"We've been told again and again and again, one reason that we can't provide interceptors for the Patriot system or other munitions for Ukraine is that they're in short supply," he told CNN.