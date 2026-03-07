Haryana Police Initiates Lookout Notice Against Rapper Badshah Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Rapper Badshah has landed in legal trouble after Haryana Police initiated action over his recently released song Tateeree. Authorities confirmed on Saturday that an FIR has been registered against the singer and steps are underway to issue a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him.

The controversy centers around allegations that the music video features girls dressed in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and performing gestures considered objectionable. The development has triggered criticism and prompted police action.

ALSO READ: Actor Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Moves Court For Separation, Seeks Right To Stay In Chennai Home

FIR Registered Against Badshah

आपत्तिजनक गीत “Tateeree” मामले में हरियाणा पुलिस की सख्त कार्रवाई।



गायक आदित्य प्रतिक सिंह सिसोदिया उर्फ बादशाह के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज। आरोपी के खिलाफ Look Out Circular (LOC) जारी कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, पुलिस के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए नोटिस जारी। गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस टीमें लगातार… — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) March 7, 2026

Haryana Police shared details of the case on X, confirming that strict action has been taken in connection with the controversial song.

The police statement said, "FIR registered against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia alias Badshah. process initiated to issue look out circular (LOC) against the accused, notice issued to appear before police."

Authorities also indicated that multiple teams have been formed to trace the singer and carry forward the investigation.

The statement further noted, “Police teams continuously raiding for arrest. Panchkula Police got the controversial song removed from YouTube, action continues to remove video from other social media platforms. strict legal action will also be taken against those sharing objectionable content.”

Why ‘Tateeree’ Song Sparked Controversy

The FIR was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula, following complaints from local residents. According to the complaint, the music video , released on Badshah’s official YouTube channel, quickly went viral online.

The complainant alleged that the video portrays girls in school uniforms in a setting described as “Badshala,” which is reportedly presented as a distorted version of the word “pathshala.”

Authorities have also raised concerns about what they describe as indecent or obscene lyrics in the song.

Police further noted that the video allegedly shows schoolgirls discarding their bags and appearing to run away from studies. The depiction of educational settings and school-going girls has been cited as one of the reasons for the complaint.

Haryana Women’s Commission Issues Summons

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also stepped into the matter and issued a summons to the rapper.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said, “We have summoned Badshah on March 13. He should clarify why such lyrics and scenes were used in the song.”

Meanwhile, police have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals who create or circulate social media content promoting the controversial video.

Authorities Also Reviewing Permissions For Filming

Investigators are also examining whether the makers obtained the necessary permissions for shooting scenes that appear to feature a government school campus and a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot.

Officials said legal action could follow if it is found that the filming was carried out without proper approvals.

The Haryana government has also taken note of the controversy. State Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda reportedly criticised the portrayal of schoolgirls in the video and described the depiction of culture in the song as unacceptable.