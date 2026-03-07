Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHaryana Police Initiates Lookout Notice Against Rapper Badshah Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Haryana Police Initiates Lookout Notice Against Rapper Badshah Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Haryana Police has registered an FIR against Badshah over his song ‘Tateeree’ and initiated the process to issue a lookout notice.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rapper Badshah has landed in legal trouble after Haryana Police initiated action over his recently released song Tateeree. Authorities confirmed on Saturday that an FIR has been registered against the singer and steps are underway to issue a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him.

The controversy centers around allegations that the music video features girls dressed in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and performing gestures considered objectionable. The development has triggered criticism and prompted police action.

ALSO READ: Actor Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Moves Court For Separation, Seeks Right To Stay In Chennai Home

FIR Registered Against Badshah

Haryana Police shared details of the case on X, confirming that strict action has been taken in connection with the controversial song.

The police statement said, "FIR registered against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia alias Badshah. process initiated to issue look out circular (LOC) against the accused, notice issued to appear before police."

Authorities also indicated that multiple teams have been formed to trace the singer and carry forward the investigation.

The statement further noted, “Police teams continuously raiding for arrest. Panchkula Police got the controversial song removed from YouTube, action continues to remove video from other social media platforms. strict legal action will also be taken against those sharing objectionable content.”

Why ‘Tateeree’ Song Sparked Controversy

The FIR was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula, following complaints from local residents. According to the complaint, the music video , released on Badshah’s official YouTube channel, quickly went viral online.

The complainant alleged that the video portrays girls in school uniforms in a setting described as “Badshala,” which is reportedly presented as a distorted version of the word “pathshala.”

Authorities have also raised concerns about what they describe as indecent or obscene lyrics in the song.

Police further noted that the video allegedly shows schoolgirls discarding their bags and appearing to run away from studies. The depiction of educational settings and school-going girls has been cited as one of the reasons for the complaint.

Haryana Women’s Commission Issues Summons

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also stepped into the matter and issued a summons to the rapper.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said, “We have summoned Badshah on March 13. He should clarify why such lyrics and scenes were used in the song.”

Meanwhile, police have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals who create or circulate social media content promoting the controversial video.

Authorities Also Reviewing Permissions For Filming

Investigators are also examining whether the makers obtained the necessary permissions for shooting scenes that appear to feature a government school campus and a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot.

Officials said legal action could follow if it is found that the filming was carried out without proper approvals.

The Haryana government has also taken note of the controversy. State Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda reportedly criticised the portrayal of schoolgirls in the video and described the depiction of culture in the song as unacceptable.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Badshah landed in legal trouble?

Badshah is facing legal action from Haryana Police due to his song 'Tateeree.' An FIR has been registered, and a Lookout Circular is being processed.

What specifically is objectionable about Badshah's song 'Tateeree'?

The song's music video allegedly features girls in school uniforms dancing suggestively on a Haryana Roadways bus and includes lyrics considered indecent or obscene.

What action has the Haryana Police taken against Badshah?

Haryana Police have registered an FIR against Badshah, initiated steps to issue a Lookout Circular, and formed teams to trace him. The video has also been removed from YouTube.

Has the Haryana State Commission for Women taken any action?

Yes, the Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Badshah to explain the lyrics and scenes used in the song 'Tateeree.'

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Haryana Police ENtertainment News Badshah Tateeree Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Haryana Police Initiates Lookout Notice Against Rapper Badshah Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
Haryana Police Initiates Lookout Notice Against Rapper Badshah Over ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
Entertainment
Actor Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Moves Court For Separation, Seeks Right To Stay In Chennai Home
Actor Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Moves Court For Separation, Seeks Right To Stay In Chennai Home
Entertainment
Stephen Hibbert, ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor Known As The Gimp, Dies At 68
Stephen Hibbert, ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor Known As The Gimp, Dies At 68
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Others React To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Others React To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
War Update: Middle East War Escalates as Arab League Calls Emergency Meeting
Breaking News: Uttarakhand Government Completes Four Years in Office
Breaking News: Iran Intensifies Attacks on Dubai and US Bases as Gulf Tensions Rise
Breaking News: Iran Launches Drone Attacks Across Gulf Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget