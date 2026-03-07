Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldExplosion Heard Near Dubai Airport As Smoke Rises, Several Flights Delayed: VIDEO

Explosion Heard Near Dubai Airport As Smoke Rises, Several Flights Delayed: VIDEO

An explosion near Dubai's airport caused alarm amid escalating regional tensions. While social media showed smoke, Dubai authorities downplayed the incident as minor debris-related, with no injuries.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
A loud explosion was heard near Dubai’s international airport on Saturday, sending a plume of smoke into the sky, according to a witness who spoke to AFP. The incident came as tensions and military strikes continue to escalate across the Gulf region.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show smoke rising above the airport area. In several clips shared online, a grey cloud could be seen drifting over the vicinity of the airport, which is one of the busiest aviation hubs in the world.

However, Dubai authorities quickly moved to calm concerns. The government dismissed reports suggesting a major incident near the airport, stating that no injuries were reported. Officials said the situation stemmed from a minor incident caused by falling debris elsewhere in the city, rather than a direct attack on the airport.

Flights Continue With Delays

Despite the reports of an explosion, air traffic continued to operate at the airport. Data from the flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 indicated that several aircraft were circling above the airport in a holding pattern.

Meanwhile, the airport’s official website showed that arrivals and departures were continuing, though passengers experienced delays averaging between 60 and 90 minutes.

Airlines also issued travel advisories confirming that operations across several airports in the region remained active. Flights are continuing to run to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Sharjah Airport, Akrotiri Airport, and Fujairah International Airport.

Return services from these West Asian cities to Indian destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, are also operating to help Indian nationals travel back home.

Regional Conflict Intensifies

The reported explosion in Dubai came as the wider Middle East conflict entered its eighth day, with tensions spreading across multiple fronts.

Earlier on Saturday, explosions were reported in Tehran, sending columns of dark smoke into the air. Iran later retaliated by launching missiles toward Israel.

At the same time, the United States warned that a major bombing campaign could soon be launched, which officials said would likely be the most intense phase of the conflict since fighting began last week.

Massive Strikes: Operation Epic Fury Targets Iranian Military Bases

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the loud explosion heard near Dubai International Airport?

Dubai authorities stated the incident was caused by falling debris elsewhere in the city, not a direct attack on the airport. No injuries were reported.

Were there any reported injuries from the incident near the airport?

No, Dubai authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Did the explosion disrupt flights at Dubai International Airport?

Air traffic continued to operate, though passengers experienced delays averaging 60 to 90 minutes. Flights to and from several regional airports remain active.

Is air travel still operating to and from Dubai and other regional airports?

Yes, flights are continuing to operate to Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport, Sharjah Airport, Akrotiri Airport, and Fujairah International Airport.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
