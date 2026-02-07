Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRohit Shetty Firing Case: Bishnoi Gang’s ‘Dead Drop’ Model Exposed, Police Probe Reveals Careful Planning

Mumbai Crime Branch reveals Bishnoi gang’s ‘dead drop’ strategy used in the Rohit Shetty firing case to evade police detection.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Mumbai Crime Branch intensifies its investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, startling details about the planning behind the attack continue to emerge. The probe has now revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly used a highly calculated “dead drop” technique to execute the firing while avoiding direct police detection.

Bishnoi Gang Used ‘Dead Drop’ Technique

According to Crime Branch sources, the entire operation was allegedly designed by mastermind Shubham Lonkar in a way that ensured the chain would not be exposed even if one link failed. Investigators found that arrested accused Swapnil Sakat and Siddharth Yenpure travelled from Pune to Mumbai on a scooter but never came face-to-face with the main shooter.

Instead, the accused reportedly parked the scooter at a pre-decided, secluded location and immediately returned to Pune, ensuring minimal contact and traceability.

How The Conspiracy Was Executed

  • Scooter Placement: The scooter was parked at a fixed and isolated location before the accused left Mumbai.
  • Weapon Delivery: The pistol used in the firing was hidden inside the scooter’s storage compartment.
  • Chain Break Strategy: The shooter later collected the scooter and weapon alone, ensuring the delivery handlers had no knowledge of the shooter’s identity.

Police believe this deliberate separation was crucial to preventing the exposure of the entire network.

Weapon’s Pune Connection

The investigation has further revealed that the pistol used in the firing was purchased in Pune on the instructions of Shubham Lonkar. Police are currently questioning accused Asaram Fasale to trace the weapon’s supply chain. Ballistic experts are also examining whether the same firearm was used in any previous criminal incidents.

Accused Linked Through Personal Ties

Sources stated that several of the arrested accused are childhood friends of Shubham Lonkar. Police believe they were drawn into the conspiracy due to his criminal influence. Apart from Swapnil Sakat, who already has a case registered under the Arms Act, other accused do not have any major criminal records.

Main Shooter Still At Large

Six days after the incident, the main shooter remains absconding. Police say the Bishnoi gang’s strategy of operating through separate modules has made the investigation more complex. Tracking down the shooter is now the biggest challenge for Mumbai Police, as he holds the final key to the entire case.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Lawrence Bishnoi gang plan the firing incident?

The gang allegedly used a 'dead drop' technique. Accused transported the weapon via scooter and left it at a secluded spot, breaking the chain of contact with the shooter.

What was the 'dead drop' technique used in the incident?

The accused who delivered the weapon never met the shooter. They left the pistol hidden in a scooter's storage at a pre-decided location and returned to Pune.

Where was the pistol used in the firing purchased?

The pistol was purchased in Pune under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar. Police are investigating its supply chain.

Why is the main shooter still at large?

The Bishnoi gang's strategy of operating through separate modules makes the investigation complex. The shooter's capture is crucial to understanding the entire network.

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
