Actor Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Moves Court For Separation, Seeks Right To Stay In Chennai Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A major development has emerged in the personal life of Tamil cinema star Vijay. His wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has reportedly approached the court seeking separation after more than two decades of marriage.

According to recent court filings, Sangeeta initiated legal proceedings earlier in 2026 before the District Court in Chengalpattu. The petition not only seeks the dissolution of the marriage but also includes a request for interim residential rights during the course of the legal proceedings.

ALSO READ: Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Slammed For Saying Vijay Has ‘Guts’ To Be With Trisha; Clarifies ‘Not Supporting Illegal Affairs’

Petition Filed Under Special Marriage Act

Court documents reveal that Sangeeta Vijay has been listed as the petitioner in the case, while Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, popularly known as Vijay in the Tamil film industry, has been named as the respondent.

The matter has been registered as an Interlocutory Application (I.A.) within the S.M.O.P. proceedings of 2026.

The petition has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Through this legal filing, Sangeeta has requested the court to dissolve their marriage, which took place on August 25, 1999.

The documents also note that the couple had previously registered their marriage in the United Kingdom in 1998 before holding their wedding ceremony in Chennai the following year.

Request For Interim Residence In Chennai

Along with the separation plea, Sangeeta has asked the court to grant her permission to continue living in the couple’s matrimonial residence located on Casuarina Drive in Chennai.

The request has been submitted through an Interlocutory Application seeking temporary residential rights until the case reaches its final conclusion. The petition notes that Sangeeta is a British citizen and currently does not have another residence in India.

Allegations Mentioned In The Petition

According to the legal documents, Sangeeta has alleged that she became aware in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. The petition states that the alleged development caused significant emotional distress and led to a breakdown of trust within the marriage.

The filing further claims that Vijay continued to maintain public appearances and travel abroad with the actress, which, according to the petitioner, resulted in embarrassment and emotional hardship for both her and their children.

The affidavit and petition were signed by Sangeetha Vijay and her legal counsel, M/s. Rathina Asohan, on February 22, 2026. The Chengalpattu court has reportedly issued a notice to Vijay asking him to appear in connection with the matter.

Case Listed For Hearing

In addition to the separation petition, Sangeeta has also sought residential protection through the court to ensure she can remain in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai during the legal proceedings.

The plea reportedly states that there is a possibility she could be denied accommodation in the house during the course of the case, "until disposal of the case or till an equivalent accommodation is provided".

The main petition also includes a request for permanent alimony.

The case has now been listed for hearing on April 20.

Vijay And Sangeeta’s Marriage

Sangeeta Sornalingam, a British citizen who studied in London, married Vijay on August 25, 1999. Their relationship spans nearly three decades.

The couple has two children together, a son, Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the court will determine the next steps in the case.