Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: SC Grants Bail To Pawan Bishnoi, Jagtar Singh

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Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: In a key development in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Supreme Court of India has granted bail to two accused, Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh. With the court allowing their release, both are expected to walk out of custody as legal proceedings in the case continue.

#BREAKING: Supreme Court granted bail to accused Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh in the 2022 murder case of Sidhu Moosewala. pic.twitter.com/R0ppuNenY1 March 12, 2026

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

The singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was gunned down on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district. The 28-year-old artist was attacked by armed assailants while driving his vehicle.

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The incident occurred just a day after the Punjab government reduced his security cover. Moose Wala, widely known for hit songs such as 295, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

Police said Moose Wala left his residence at around 5:10 pm that day along with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh. He was driving a black Mahindra Thar and heading toward his aunt’s house in Barnala.

Around 20 minutes later, two cars intercepted his Thar and blocked the road. The attackers opened fire, with nearly 30 rounds being discharged during the assault. The two men travelling with Moose Wala were also injured in the attack.

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Reports suggest that Moose Wala attempted to defend himself by firing his licensed pistol before the attackers fled. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa by his father, where doctors later pronounced him dead.

Soon after the killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility through social media. Brar, who is believed to be linked to the network of Lawrence Bishnoi, said the attack was carried out to avenge the 2021 killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera.

Investigators have described the murder as part of a larger pattern of gang rivalry and criminal turf wars in Punjab, involving extortion networks and longstanding underworld disputes.