Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dr Shama Mohamed, the national spokesperson of the Congress, has lashed out at the makers of what she called the “hate film” The Kerala Story 2. She cited the example of viral Kumbh Mela sensation Monalisa Bhosle, who chose to marry her Muslim boyfriend, Farman Khan, in Kerala.

Shama Mohamed Slams The Kerala Story 2 Makers

“I want the director and producer of the hate film The Kerala Story 2 to understand this,” wrote Mohamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She added, “A girl, Monalisa Bhosle, from Madhya Pradesh, reached Kerala with her boyfriend to get married as she was scared of her family.”

ALSO READ| Who is ‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle’s Muslim Husband?

Mohamed further argued that the state does not compel anyone to act against their will. “Kerala gives security and protection to everyone; it is not that we force anyone.”

I want the director and producer of the hate film “Kerala Story 2” to understand this.



A girl, Monalisa Bhosle, from Madhya Pradesh, reached Kerala with her boyfriend to get married as she was scared of her family.



Kerala gives security and protection to everyone; it is not… — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 12, 2026

Monalisa Bhosle, Farman Khan Wedding

Mohamed’s comments came after Monalisa Bhosle married her partner, Farman Khan, at the Arumanoor Sri Nainar Temple. The two reportedly first connected on Facebook, where their friendship eventually developed into a relationship.

According to reports, Monalisa’s family opposed the match, and her father allegedly attempted to take her back home against her wishes. Following this, the couple decided to formalise their relationship and held their wedding at the temple under police supervision after a six-month courtship.

Photos and videos from the ceremony that have been going viral online show Monalisa wearing a red saree with sindoor. Farman was dressed in a white shirt and a mundu.

About The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 was released on February 27 after a division bench of the Kerala High Court stayed an earlier order by a single judge that had halted its release and directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review its certification. Concerns had been raised that the film might affect social harmony.

The film eventually opened later the same evening and has reportedly earned around Rs 45.12 crore at the box office so far. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film portrays Muslim men allegedly deceiving Hindu women into relationships and marriage and later subjecting them to domestic violence, forcing them to eat beef, among other things.