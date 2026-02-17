Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor Shares Heartfelt Note: 'You Left Us...'

Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Passes Away, Actor Shares Heartfelt Note: 'You Left Us...'

Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani, are in Delhi supporting their family after attending the funeral. Sidharth often spoke of his father's influence and considers him his "favorite hero."

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 09:45 PM (IST)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday shared a heartfelt note in memory of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away four days ago. The actor, along with his wife Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi to attend the last rites and stand by their family during the period of mourning.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the final rites have been performed, though the couple will continue to remain in Delhi for some time to be with their loved ones.

Sunil Malhotra’s death has deeply affected the actor, who has often spoken about the close relationship he shared with his father. In earlier interviews, Sidharth described him as his “favourite hero” and credited him as a constant source of encouragement and strength.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

A Guiding Presence in His Life

A former Merchant Navy captain, Sunil Malhotra played a significant role in shaping Sidharth’s early life and career path. The actor has frequently acknowledged the steady influence of his parents, saying they helped him stay grounded despite the pressures and visibility of stardom.

 

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Sunil Malhotra
