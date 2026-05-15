Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehnaaz Gill's presence at RCB matches fuels dating rumors.

Actress expressed fondness for Virat and Devdutt Padikkal.

Social media posts and fan interactions intensify speculation.

Gill's career spans Punjabi industry to Bollywood debut.

Shehnaaz Gill has been showing up at Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches all IPL season, and the Internet has been connecting the dots ever since. The actress is now at the centre of dating rumours linking her to RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal. The speculation picked up steam after a casual conversation where Shehnaaz was asked about her favourite players on the sidelines of a match.

"I love Virat. I love Devdutt at play," she said.

That was enough for fans to run with it. Neither Shehnaaz Gill nor Devdutt Padikkal has responded to the rumours so far.

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What Has Been Fuelling Buzz

The chatter did not start with just one moment. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz posted a playful reel with the caption "Dil RCB mein hai," which translates to "My heart is with RCB." On Thursday, she shared a video with the caption "Mazza aa gaya," cheering for the Bengaluru team with visible enthusiasm.

She has also been spotted cheering from the stands at several RCB matches this season, and after one of the team's victories, she posted photos of herself in an RCB jersey. In the comments section of her posts, many fans began calling her RCB's "lucky girl," linking her presence at matches with the team's wins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

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Quick Look At Shehnaaz Gill's Career

Shehnaaz Gill started out in the Punjabi entertainment industry before becoming a household name for herself on Bigg Boss Season 13. She made her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla.

She also featured in Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, a film that premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. Her most recent appearance was in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, released in 2025.