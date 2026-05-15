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HomeEntertainmentShehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal

Shehnaaz Gill's Repeated Appearances At RCB Matches Sparks Dating Rumours With Devdutt Padikkal

Shehnaaz Gill's repeated appearances at RCB matches have sparked dating rumours with player Devdutt Padikkal. Neither has responded to the speculation yet.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 May 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehnaaz Gill's presence at RCB matches fuels dating rumors.
  • Actress expressed fondness for Virat and Devdutt Padikkal.
  • Social media posts and fan interactions intensify speculation.
  • Gill's career spans Punjabi industry to Bollywood debut.

Shehnaaz Gill has been showing up at Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches all IPL season, and the Internet has been connecting the dots ever since. The actress is now at the centre of dating rumours linking her to RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal. The speculation picked up steam after a casual conversation where Shehnaaz was asked about her favourite players on the sidelines of a match.

"I love Virat. I love Devdutt at play," she said.

That was enough for fans to run with it. Neither Shehnaaz Gill nor Devdutt Padikkal has responded to the rumours so far.

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What Has Been Fuelling Buzz

The chatter did not start with just one moment. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz posted a playful reel with the caption "Dil RCB mein hai," which translates to "My heart is with RCB." On Thursday, she shared a video with the caption "Mazza aa gaya," cheering for the Bengaluru team with visible enthusiasm.

She has also been spotted cheering from the stands at several RCB matches this season, and after one of the team's victories, she posted photos of herself in an RCB jersey. In the comments section of her posts, many fans began calling her RCB's "lucky girl," linking her presence at matches with the team's wins.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

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Quick Look At Shehnaaz Gill's Career

Shehnaaz Gill started out in the Punjabi entertainment industry before becoming a household name for herself on Bigg Boss Season 13. She made her Hindi film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla.

She also featured in Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, a film that premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. Her most recent appearance was in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, released in 2025.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Shehnaaz Gill at Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches?

Shehnaaz Gill has been attending Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches throughout the IPL season, leading to speculation about her connection to the team.

What sparked dating rumors between Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal?

Rumors began after Shehnaaz mentioned her admiration for both Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal during a casual conversation at a match.

Has Shehnaaz Gill addressed the dating rumors?

Neither Shehnaaz Gill nor Devdutt Padikkal have publicly responded to the dating rumors at this time.

What other activities have fueled the buzz around Shehnaaz Gill and RCB?

Shehnaaz posted a reel with 'Dil RCB mein hai,' cheered enthusiastically for the team, and shared photos in an RCB jersey after a win.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devdutt Padikkal Shehnaaz Gill RCB Shehnaaz Gill Movie RCB Matches
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