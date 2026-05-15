Kartavya Review | Saif Ali Khan Does His ‘Duty,’ But Audiences Shouldn’t Have To

Saif Ali Khan’s latest release, Kartavya, finally arrived after remaining delayed for nearly three years, and the reason behind the long wait becomes fairly evident once the film unfolds. Despite featuring a strong actor like Saif and carrying the backing of Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix release struggles to leave any lasting impact due to its dated storytelling and predictable screenplay.

The film attempts to blend themes of corruption, honour killing, politics, and family conflict into a crime drama, but ends up feeling like a rehash of narratives audiences have already seen repeatedly over the years.

A ‘Duty’ Best Avoided

The story centres around honest police officer Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan, who finds himself caught between professional duty and personal turmoil. The narrative also explores caste tensions and honour-based violence as Pawan’s younger brother falls in love with a girl from another community.

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Saurabh Dwivedi portrays a corrupt political leader who publicly enjoys god-like admiration but secretly manipulates young people for criminal activities. The premise had the potential to become a gripping social thriller, but the execution remains highly formulaic.

The biggest issue with Kartavya is that it never rises above familiar clichés. The film follows a template that viewers can predict from the very beginning. Every twist, emotional beat, and confrontation feels expected, leaving little room for surprise or suspense. Despite a runtime of nearly two hours, the film struggles to create emotional engagement or tension.

Saif Ali Khan Stands Out Despite Weak Material

One of the few highlights of the film is Saif Ali Khan’s performance. The actor fits comfortably into the rooted, small-town cop character and brings sincerity to the role. His dialogue delivery, body language, and screen presence help make several scenes more watchable than they otherwise might have been.

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However, even Saif’s committed performance cannot completely overcome the limitations of the screenplay. With stronger writing, Kartavya could have become a much more impactful project for the actor.

Rasika Dugal delivers a solid supporting performance, and Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Manish Chaudhari also leave a decent impression in their respective roles.

Saurabh Dwivedi, however, emerges as one of the weaker links in the film. His portrayal of the antagonist lacks the intensity and menace typically required from such a character, making the villain's track less convincing.

Direction Feels Outdated

Director Pulkit, who previously impressed viewers with Bhakshak, fails to bring freshness or originality to Kartavya. The storytelling style feels heavily old-fashioned, almost like a crime drama from two decades ago.

While such narratives may have worked years earlier, modern audiences expect sharper treatment and more layered storytelling from OTT crime dramas. Unfortunately, Kartavya rarely feels contemporary or innovative.

Verdict

Kartavya may only appeal to viewers interested in watching Saif Ali Khan’s performance. Beyond that, the film offers little that feels memorable or engaging in today’s crowded streaming landscape.