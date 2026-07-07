Satluj Writer Questions Film's Sudden Removal From ZEE5; Calls It 'Pure Stonewalling'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj removed from Zee5 abruptly.

Writer questions silence amid government's security concern claims.

Film on activist's work faces propaganda claim dismissal.

Diljit Dosanjh's political drama Satluj has found itself at the centre of fresh controversy after disappearing from Zee5 just two days after its surprise digital release. The film, previously known as Panjab 95, had already spent years caught in a dispute over certification before quietly arriving on the streaming platform. Its equally sudden removal has now prompted writer Niren Bhatt to question the lack of official communication surrounding the project. In a recent interview, Bhatt criticised what he described as years of silence from authorities while also responding to reports suggesting the film was withdrawn over security-related concerns.

Writer Questions Silence

The removal of Satluj has sparked fresh debate, with co-writer Niren Bhatt expressing frustration over what he says has been a complete absence of transparency throughout the film's journey. Speaking to Variety India, Bhatt, who co-wrote the film with Utsav Maitra and director Honey Trehan, said the makers have never been clearly informed about the objections raised against the project.

"I feel someone in the establishment has a massive problem with it, but the real issue is the complete lack of communication. For years, it has just been pure stonewalling. There is pin-drop silence from the CBFC. They will not tell us what their problem is, which parts offend them, or who is making these calls. Even now, Zee5 states 'current developments' but cannot explain what those developments actually are. If there is a problem, let us have a dialogue. But how can you have a dialogue when they just silently remove your work?" he told the publication.

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Security Concerns And 'Anti-India' Claim

According to a PTI report citing a government source, the film was taken down after authorities raised security concerns. The source claimed that while the makers had delayed acting on suggested cuts, the film was eventually released directly on OTT under a new title. Since streaming platforms do not fall under the CBFC's certification process, Zee5 was reportedly asked to remove the film in line with intermediary guidelines. Bhatt, however, dismissed another claim reported by NDTV that the film could be used as propaganda by anti-India elements.

"That argument simply does not hold. If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labelled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements? You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography. It makes absolutely no sense," he said.

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Story Behind Satluj

Satluj, earlier titled Panjab 95, is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of around 25,000 unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Diljit Dosanjh plays the lead role, while Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan feature in key roles. The film has been produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey, and Ronnie Screwvala under MacGuffin Pictures and RSVP.

With conflicting explanations emerging over its removal, Satluj remains unavailable for streaming in India. The makers are yet to receive a detailed public explanation, leaving the film's future uncertain and the controversy far from over.