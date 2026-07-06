Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde, new wildcard, questioned Akanksha Chamola's individual identity.

Akanksha acknowledged remarks, predicting a likely rivalry with Shilpa.

Akanksha previously revealed divorce plans due to parenthood differences.

Shilpa Shinde wasted little time making her presence felt after entering Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as the season's first wildcard contestant. On her very first day inside the house, the actor openly shared her opinions about several contestants, including Sunita Ahuja, Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola. One remark, however, caught everyone's attention. Shilpa suggested that Akanksha was recognised mainly because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna. The comment quickly reached Akanksha through fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala, prompting a measured response. The exchange has already set the stage for what could become one of the season's biggest rivalries.

Shilpa Shinde Targets Akanksha Chamola

Following her entry into the house, Shilpa Shinde interacted with several contestants and didn't hold back while sharing her first impressions. Speaking to Shreya Kalra and Madhuri Jain, Shilpa said, "Main usko bola woh Gaurav ke vajah se aayi hain. Maine kaha usko kabhi dekha tha?" Sufi Motiwala later repeated Shilpa's remarks to Akanksha Chamola, who smiled and acknowledged that she had become a target of the wildcard contestant.

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Akanksha Reacts To Shilpa's Comments

The following morning, Akanksha admitted that if she had to lock horns with anyone inside the house, it would most likely be Shilpa. She also told fellow contestants, "I feel Shilpa doesn't like me." Akanksha further suggested that Shilpa had entered the show intending to confront and accuse people. She added that she would rather see those confrontations happen with Shreya Kalra instead. However, things unfolded differently, as Shilpa and Shreya appeared to strike up a friendship almost immediately after meeting.

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Akanksha's Personal Revelation

Akanksha Chamola has been one of the most talked-about contestants this season after revealing during the premiere that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading towards divorce. She explained that the couple's differing views on parenthood had led to the decision. Speaking on the show, she said, "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge. He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hai aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon. For me, I don't want to put him in that situation."

Recently, Gaurav Khanna was seen at the shoot of Laughter Chefs, where he told photographers that he would always support Akanksha despite the situation. With Shilpa Shinde already making strong observations and Akanksha Chamola responding calmly, the dynamics inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continue to evolve, hinting at fresh rivalries and unexpected alliances in the episodes ahead.