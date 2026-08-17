South Side Story 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets And All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eighth South Side Story festival returns for two editions.

Pune hosts on August 22, Delhi on August 29-30.

Event features music, food, literature, cinema, and art.

Red FM organizes festival to celebrate South Indian culture.

South Side Story is returning for its eighth edition, bringing South Indian music, food, cinema, literature and art to audiences in Delhi and Pune. The festival, organised by Red FM, will take place in Pune on August 22 before returning to Delhi on August 29 and 30. The Delhi edition will be held at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, while the Pune event is scheduled at Messe Global Laxmi Lawns. This year’s line-up includes Thaikkudam Bridge, Shobana, Karthik, Avial, Raghu Dixit, Baby Jean, Aksomaniac and several other artists. The festival will also feature food experiences, literary sessions and cultural performances.

Delhi And Pune Editions

South Side Story will make its Pune debut on August 22, 2026, marking the festival’s first event in the city. The Pune line-up includes Shobana, Karthik, Avial, The Raghu Dixit Project and Tribemama Marykali.

Delhi will host the festival on August 29 and 30 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium. Thaikkudam Bridge, who have performed at every previous edition, will return for the eighth year. The Delhi line-up also features actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Shobana, along with Aksomaniac, Raghu Dixit, Karthik, Baby Jean, Avial, Sooraj Santhosh, Arya Dhayal and Masala Coffee.

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The programming brings together performers from different parts of South India and covers a mix of classical traditions, contemporary sounds, pop, independent music and rap.

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Music, Food And Culture

The festival is expanding beyond its music programme with several collaborations across literature, cinema, food and design. Its literature programme will be presented with Oxford Bookstore, Kunzum Books, DC Books and Kerala Literature Festival. The cinema section, in partnership with the Indian Habitat Centre, will focus on South Indian films and storytelling.

Fashion, craft and design will also have a place at the festival through Neytt and Rouka. Both return after collaborations at the previous edition. Food will be another major attraction, with Mahabelly, South Side Habits, Draavin Canteen, Naivedyam and Bili Hu joining the festival. Visitors can also experience Kalaripayattu performances and an Onam Sadhya featuring 20 dishes.

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Red FM’s Vision For The Festival

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO of Red FM, said, “South Side Story has always been rooted in the belief that our homegrown artists, indigenous stories and southern cultural identity deserve the grandest stages. Eight years in, that conviction has only deepened. This milestone is a testament to the incredible collective effort of the phenomenal artists, audiences and partners who continue to build this vision with us year after year. As we scale up in Delhi for the biggest season and expand to Pune, we are building more than just a festival. We are creating a platform where regional stories and talent can be celebrated, shared and experienced across geographies. South Side Story is as much about cultural preservation as it is about cultural cross-pollination, bringing diverse communities together through music, food, cinema and art. We warmly invite not just the South Indian community, but anyone curious about the richness and diversity of southern culture, to join us in this honest celebration of creativity, connection and togetherness.”

Tickets for the festival are available through Skillbox. With its first Pune edition and an expanded Delhi programme, the eighth South Side Story is set to bring South Indian music and culture to a wider audience.