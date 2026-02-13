Sam Mendes’ Beatles Biopics Expand Cast With Lucy Boynton, Farhan Akhtar And Morfydd Clark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The world of Beatlemania is growing bigger on screen. Director Sam Mendes is expanding the ensemble for his ambitious project, The Beatles, A Four-Film Cinematic Event, adding several prominent names to the already star-studded cast.

With production underway in the UK, the four interconnected films promise to revisit the legendary band’s rise from Liverpool to global superstardom, and now, the supporting characters shaping that journey are coming into sharper focus.

New Additions To The Beatles Universe

Lucy Boynton has joined the cast as Jane Asher, the British actress who was once romantically linked to Paul McCartney. Farhan Akhtar will portray renowned Indian composer Ravi Shankar, whose influence left a lasting impression on George Harrison. Morfydd Clark steps into the role of Cynthia Lennon, John Lennon’s first wife, while Harry Lawtey will appear as Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bass guitarist.

They join an already announced quartet: Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

A Four-Film Event Told From Four Perspectives

As the title suggests, Mendes is not telling the Beatles’ story in a single sweeping biopic. Instead, he is crafting four separate films, each unfolding from the perspective of one band member. The narratives will intersect, tracing the group’s meteoric ascent and eventual breakup in 1970.

This marks the first time that Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted feature project. All four films are scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2028.

Mendes previously described the project as “the first binge-able theatrical experience,” explaining that watching the four films close together will offer audiences a unique and layered storytelling format.

Expansive Cast And Creative Team

The supporting cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey. James Norton will portray the band’s manager Brian Epstein, while Harry Lloyd takes on the role of producer George Martin.

Behind the camera, Sony has assembled a high-profile creative team. Cinematographer Greig Fraser, editor Lee Smith and a trio of production designers, Stefania Cella, Mark Tildesley and Neal Callow, are part of the production. Costume design is led by Sinéad Kidao, with hair and makeup by Naomi Donne. Giles Martin serves as executive music producer, alongside sound mixer Stuart Wilson and casting director Nina Gold.

Sony Pictures is financing and distributing the project worldwide.

A New Chapter In Beatles Storytelling

From Liverpool beginnings to reshaping global culture, the Beatles’ journey remains one of music’s most compelling stories. Now, through four interwoven films and an expansive cast, Mendes aims to explore the band’s legacy from multiple angles.

With cameras rolling and anticipation building toward 2028, the cinematic event is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious music biopic projects ever attempted.