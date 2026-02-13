Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘My Pent-Up Anguish Needed Release’: Vishal Bhardwaj On Why He Made O’Romeo; Calls It A Manifestation Of Love, Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released in theatres today. Ahead of the film’s release, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking his team.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released in theatres today, February 13. Ahead of the film’s release, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, calling the film a “manifestation of love and violence”. He also admitted that only at 60 that he began to understand the emotion of revenge.

‘O’Romeo Is A Manifestation Of Love, Violence’

In his post, Bhardwaj said that before facing “accolades or criticism”, he wanted to express gratitude to the team that stood by him throughout the project. He wrote that they gave him far more than he could ever ask for, including “their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision”.

“My real heroes: Mustafa Stationwala, Faramarz Wankadia, Ben Bernhard, Meghdeep Bose, Aarif Sheikh, Maxima Basu, Dani Del Rosario, Vikram Dahiya, Ankur Chaudhary, Yash Darji, Shantanu Yennemadi, Krutika Jain, Mukesh Chhabra, Makarand Surte, Justin Jose, Samir Zaidi, Konstantin Minnich, Saurabh Goswami and ‘Anl’ Arasu. Also, my most loving associate, Abhay Datt Sharma - who shared my love, pain, frustration, and both my reasonable and unreasonable whims - and my creative producer, Priti Shahani. I will not make another film without her,” he added.

In the next slide, he warned viewers about the violence shown in the film. He said the film allowed him to channel rage in a way he cannot do in real life - “slashing throats, splitting skulls and blowing the brains of monsters”.

Bhardwaj explained that while looking back at his body of work, he realised revenge has been a recurring theme, even when he wasn’t consciously writing it.

“Through this film, I have realised the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together. Looking back at my body of work, I see a recurring theme I wasn’t even conscious of: revenge. And at sixty, I am only now beginning to understand it. There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society - and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release. In O'Romeo, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life.”

He added that the film is not only about violence, but also about love, which he described as equally intense. “Opposite this violence stands an equally intense force - love. A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me. A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood. I am in love with this species called human, forever torn between two extreme emotions. O'Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities.”

The 60-year-old filmmaker described O’Romeo as a mix of commercial and artistic elements, calling it “massy, artistic, poetic, violent, loving and vengeful”.

“It is as massy as I can be. It is as artistic as I can be. It is as violent as l can be. It is as poetic as I can be. It is as loving as I can be. It is as vengeful as I can be,” he further expressed. 

 
 
 
 
 
How Did The Film Fraternity React To His Post?

Soon after Vishal shared the post, several members of the film fraternity responded in the comments section with supportive messages. Boman Irani said, “Brother Vishal. What you feel is what is honest. Your words aren’t an opinion. Your words are the truth. From a creator. Nothing else matters. Creators are…. Blessed… It’s not everyone’s game. When you acknowledge your co-creators. You honour the truth. You honour the journey.”

“Love and love, sir. Can’t wait to watch,” Dia Mirza added. 

Angad Bedi wrote, “Wish you the very best vishal sir.. this note which you have written.. I'm going to use a cricket analogy for it... It reminds me of a bowler who is at its peak. The runup.. delivery stride, and follow through are all in sync.. to deliver the best delivery….”



Frequently Asked Questions

When was O'Romeo released and who stars in it?

O'Romeo was released in theaters on February 13 and stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

What did Vishal Bhardwaj describe O'Romeo as?

Vishal Bhardwaj described O'Romeo as a manifestation of love and violence, a mix of commercial and artistic elements.

What theme did Vishal Bhardwaj realize was recurring in his work?

Vishal Bhardwaj realized that revenge has been a recurring theme in his body of work, even when he wasn't consciously writing it.

How did Vishal Bhardwaj channel his rage through the film?

Bhardwaj channeled his rage through the film's protagonist by depicting violent acts like slashing throats and splitting skulls, which he cannot do in real life.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Vishal Bhardwaj Shahid Kapoor Triptii Dimri O Romeo
