'Salman Khan Will Never Let Me Move On Until I Die': Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Makes Shocking Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Somy Ali urged Salman Khan to apologize to Bishnois.

She also pleaded with the Bishnoi community for reconciliation.

Somy alleged Salman continuously tries to stay connected to her.

She fears his actions prevent her from moving on.

Somy Ali has claimed that she advised Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community over the long-running blackbuck poaching case, saying she believed the gesture could help ease tensions. She added that he did not heed her advice and is now facing the consequences.

'I Told Him To Seek Forgiveness'

Speaking in an interview with Nidhi Vasandani, Somy said she sent Salman a message on his private number, urging him to visit a Bishnoi temple and seek forgiveness.

"I texted Salman and told him there was still time. I asked him to visit the Bishnoi community's temple and apologise for what had happened. I believed everything could be resolved if he sought forgiveness, but he did not listen," she said.

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Somy added that she also reached out to members of the Bishnoi community, appealing for reconciliation.

"I folded my hands on Salman’s behalf and requested them to forgive him. Taking his life will not bring the blackbuck back. I tried my best, but I received no response from either side," she claimed.

Somy Alleges Salman Still Tries To Stay Connected

During the conversation, Somy was asked why she continued to speak about Salman Khan despite their relationship ending years ago. In response, she alleged that the actor continued to find ways to remain connected to her life.

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Referring to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence earlier this year, Somy claimed that the actor later travelled to Dubai and attended the inauguration of a school run by her step-sister's son, despite the two women no longer being in contact.

"He always finds a way to stay connected. There was no need for him to do that," she alleged, adding that she felt he was preventing her from moving on.

Somy further claimed that she feared the situation would continue indefinitely and also described Salman as 'the biggest miser'.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community, which considers the animal sacred, has long protested the incident. In 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted the actor and sentenced him to five years in prison before granting him bail. The matter remains pending before the courts.

A film based on the ongoing blackbuck poaching case is also in the works. Titled “Kala Hiran,” the project is being produced by Amit Jani and stars Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role. Salman Khan has moved the court seeking to stop the film's release, and the matter is currently pending, with the verdict yet to be pronounced.