Somy Ali privately advised Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community. She urged him to visit their temple and seek forgiveness, believing it would ease tensions.
'Salman Khan Will Never Let Me Move On Until I Die': Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Makes Shocking Claim
Somy Ali claims she urged Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community over the blackbuck case, saying she also appealed for reconciliation but received no response.
- Somy Ali urged Salman Khan to apologize to Bishnois.
- She also pleaded with the Bishnoi community for reconciliation.
- Somy alleged Salman continuously tries to stay connected to her.
- She fears his actions prevent her from moving on.
Somy Ali has claimed that she advised Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community over the long-running blackbuck poaching case, saying she believed the gesture could help ease tensions. She added that he did not heed her advice and is now facing the consequences.
'I Told Him To Seek Forgiveness'
Speaking in an interview with Nidhi Vasandani, Somy said she sent Salman a message on his private number, urging him to visit a Bishnoi temple and seek forgiveness.
"I texted Salman and told him there was still time. I asked him to visit the Bishnoi community's temple and apologise for what had happened. I believed everything could be resolved if he sought forgiveness, but he did not listen," she said.
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Somy added that she also reached out to members of the Bishnoi community, appealing for reconciliation.
"I folded my hands on Salman’s behalf and requested them to forgive him. Taking his life will not bring the blackbuck back. I tried my best, but I received no response from either side," she claimed.
Somy Alleges Salman Still Tries To Stay Connected
During the conversation, Somy was asked why she continued to speak about Salman Khan despite their relationship ending years ago. In response, she alleged that the actor continued to find ways to remain connected to her life.
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Referring to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence earlier this year, Somy claimed that the actor later travelled to Dubai and attended the inauguration of a school run by her step-sister's son, despite the two women no longer being in contact.
"He always finds a way to stay connected. There was no need for him to do that," she alleged, adding that she felt he was preventing her from moving on.
Somy further claimed that she feared the situation would continue indefinitely and also described Salman as 'the biggest miser'.
The remarks come against the backdrop of the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community, which considers the animal sacred, has long protested the incident. In 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted the actor and sentenced him to five years in prison before granting him bail. The matter remains pending before the courts.
A film based on the ongoing blackbuck poaching case is also in the works. Titled “Kala Hiran,” the project is being produced by Amit Jani and stars Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role. Salman Khan has moved the court seeking to stop the film's release, and the matter is currently pending, with the verdict yet to be pronounced.
Frequently Asked Questions
What advice did Somy Ali give Salman Khan regarding the blackbuck poaching case?
Did Somy Ali also contact the Bishnoi community directly?
Yes, Somy Ali appealed to members of the Bishnoi community for reconciliation. She requested them to forgive Salman, but stated she received no response.
Why does Somy Ali claim Salman Khan still tries to stay connected to her?
Somy Ali claims Salman Khan continuously finds ways to stay connected to her life, preventing her from moving on. She cited his attendance at an event related to her step-sister's son as an example.
What is the current status of the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan?
Salman Khan was convicted and sentenced to five years in 2018 but later granted bail. The blackbuck poaching case, stemming from 1998, remains pending before the courts.