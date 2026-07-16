Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Nigam attended Puri Rath Yatra for the first time.

He found it a profound experience, fulfilling a lifelong wish.

The singer praised arrangements, feeling blessed by Lord Jagannath.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam witnessed the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri for the first time, joining thousands of devotees who gathered despite heavy rain to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. Calling the experience unforgettable, the singer said attending the annual festival had been a long-standing wish. Sonu, who has sung several devotional songs dedicated to Lord Jagannath over the years, said seeing the grand procession in person was unlike anything he had experienced before. He also praised the arrangements made by the organisers and administration, saying the visit would remain one of the most memorable moments of his life.

Puri Rath Yatra

Sonu Nigam arrived in the holy city to witness the annual Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most significant religious festivals. Sharing his emotions, the singer said the occasion fulfilled a dream he had carried for years.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha | On the annual Rath Yatra, Singer Sonu Nigam says, "I have sung for this numerous times in the past, but I am having darshan for the first time... What I see here will stay with me for a lifetime. I really like the management here..." pic.twitter.com/Qj6FdK7xUV

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Speaking about the visit, Sonu said, "I am truly grateful to the people of Odisha, who have blessed me with so much love since my childhood. Whatever I am today, I owe a lot to their affection. During my 35-year musical journey, I have had the privilege of singing devotional songs for Lord Jagannath several times. But being here in Puri to witness Rath Yatra with my own eyes is a completely different experience. I am really glad that I could come here with my sister to witness this sacred festival. This divine moment will remain with me forever."

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Sonu Nigam's Experience

The singer said that although he had performed devotional songs dedicated to Lord Jagannath on several occasions, witnessing the festival in person was a unique experience.

He said, "I have sung for this numerous times in the past, but I am having darshan for the first time... What I see here will stay with me for a lifetime. I really like the management here..." Sonu also appreciated the efforts of the administration and volunteers for ensuring the smooth conduct of the massive gathering, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

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Jagannath's Blessings

Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Sonu said he felt fortunate to have received opportunities to sing in praise of Lord Jagannath throughout his career. He added, "I feel truly blessed that Lord Jagannath chose me to sing for Him on several occasions. It is His grace that has brought me here today to witness this magnificent festival."The singer also extended his wishes to devotees celebrating Rath Yatra across the world, praying that Lord Jagannath bless everyone with peace, happiness and prosperity.

Sonu Nigam's first visit to the Puri Rath Yatra marked a deeply personal milestone, with the singer describing the sacred festival as an experience that he will cherish for the rest of his life.