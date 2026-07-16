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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesWednesday Box Office Collection: ‘Dhamaal 4’ Dominates As ‘Alpha’ And ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Struggle

Wednesday Box Office Collection: ‘Dhamaal 4’ Dominates As ‘Alpha’ And ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Struggle

Dhamaal 4 remained the top earner on Wednesday despite a dip, while Lenin stayed strong. Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle continued to slow, with collections falling into the lakhs.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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  • Welcome to the Jungle nears end, collects Rs 131.35 crore.

The Wednesday box office report is in, and as expected, collections declined across the board. Even so, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 continued to dominate the ticket counters, remaining the highest-grossing film in cinemas despite witnessing a slowdown. Meanwhile, Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle appear to be nearing the end of their theatrical runs, while Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin continues to deliver a solid performance. Here’s a look at how these films fared on Wednesday.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

After showing an improvement in collections on Tuesday, Dhamaal 4 experienced another dip on Wednesday. Nevertheless, it remained the top-performing film at the box office, outperforming every other title currently in theatres.

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According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the Ajay Devgn-starrer earned Rs 6.50 crore on its sixth day of release, Wednesday. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 89.75 crore in six days.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 6

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin continues to perform well at the box office. The film opened with Rs 7.15 crore, followed by Rs 8.65 crore on its second day and Rs 9.65 crore on its third day. It then collected Rs 3.60 crore on Day 4 and Rs 3 croreon Day 5.

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, Lenin collected Rs 2.15 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 34.20 crore after six days.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 13

Alia Bhatt’s spy action film Alpha has struggled to maintain its momentum since the release of Dhamaal 4. In its second week, the film’s daily earnings have dropped into the lakhs.

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According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, Alpha earned Rs 60 lakh on its 13th day of release, which marked its second Wednesday. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 55.80 crore after 13 days.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 20

Welcome to the Jungle is gradually approaching the end of its theatrical run, with its collections now limited to the lakhs.

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As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film collected Rs 50 lakh on its 20th day of release, its third Wednesday. With this, the film’s total India net box office collection has reached Rs 131.35 crore after 20 days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest box office collection for Welcome to the Jungle?

Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 50 lakh on its 20th day, its third Wednesday. Its total India net box office collection has reached Rs 131.35 crore after 20 days.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Alpha Welcome To The Jungle Dhamaal 4
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