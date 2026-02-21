Movies Like Dhurandhar ‘Dumb Down Audiences,’ Says Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tech entrepreneur and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has stirred a conversation about cinematic responsibility after watching the recently released film Dhurandhar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhatia shared a detailed critique, emphasizing that films should challenge audiences rather than rely on sensationalism.

“Entertainment Shouldn’t Come At The Cost Of Intellect”

I’m watching Dhurandhar. Nothing but sensationalism. Zero critical thought. Revenge-driven narrative. Designed to malign institutions and countries instead of provoke reflection.



Movies like this don’t elevate audiences - they dumb them down.



And then we wonder why there’s so… — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) February 21, 2026

He further raised concerns about the movie’s portrayal of characters, adding, “What’s more worrying? Nobody questions the childish thinking of the main characters.” His comments underline a larger debate about the responsibility of filmmakers in shaping narratives that entertain but also respect audience intelligence.

The Broader Impact On Indian Cinema

Bhatia’s criticism also touches on a recurring pattern in Indian mainstream cinema, where plots often prioritize shock value, high drama, and revenge arcs over nuanced storytelling. According to him, films like Dhurandhar risk reinforcing shallow thinking, reducing space for critical engagement and creative innovation in storytelling.

Audience And Industry Reactions

The responses to Sabeer Bhatia’s critique of Dhurandhar have been varied, reflecting a mix of admiration, disagreement, and nationalistic sentiment. One user wrote, "really sorry that India made an actual film around SPY, highlighting their sacrifice and penance for the nation." Another added, "Movies exists just for entertainment. Neither have political or thought provoking responsibilities." Meanwhile, some reacted sharply to Bhatia’s commentary, with one user saying, "Do us a favour and dont watch Indian movies. Now that you are an American, do not peddle these false and anti-India narratives."

The conversation underscores the fine line between artistic freedom, patriotic sentiment, and audience expectations in India’s growing film industry.

A Pattern In Public Commentary

I know Bengaluru folks may call this negative… but the traffic here is INSANE. I ride the same distance on my bicycle in 1/3 the time in the Bay Area. How do people tolerate this every day? — Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) July 1, 2025

Earlier this year, Bhatia also weighed in on Bengaluru’s traffic woes, sharing his experience comparing city commuting to cycling in the San Francisco Bay Area. His outspoken nature continues to remind audiences and public figures alike that observations, whether on infrastructure or cinema, can inspire reflection and dialogue.