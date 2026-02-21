Movies Like Dhurandhar ‘Dumb Down Audiences,’ Says Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies Like Dhurandhar ‘Dumb Down Audiences,’ Says Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia

Tech entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia criticises the film Dhurandhar, calling it sensationalist and intellect-dumbing. Read his thoughts on storytelling, audience impact, and cinematic responsibility.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tech entrepreneur and Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has stirred a conversation about cinematic responsibility after watching the recently released film Dhurandhar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhatia shared a detailed critique, emphasizing that films should challenge audiences rather than rely on sensationalism.

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' Teaser Shatters Records With 220M+ Views In 24 Hours

“Entertainment Shouldn’t Come At The Cost Of Intellect”

In his post, Bhatia wrote, “I’m watching Dhurandhar. Nothing but sensationalism. Zero critical thought. Revenge-driven narrative. Designed to malign institutions and countries instead of provoke reflection. Movies like this don’t elevate audiences – they dumb them down.”

He further raised concerns about the movie’s portrayal of characters, adding, “What’s more worrying? Nobody questions the childish thinking of the main characters.” His comments underline a larger debate about the responsibility of filmmakers in shaping narratives that entertain but also respect audience intelligence.

The Broader Impact On Indian Cinema

Bhatia’s criticism also touches on a recurring pattern in Indian mainstream cinema, where plots often prioritize shock value, high drama, and revenge arcs over nuanced storytelling. According to him, films like Dhurandhar risk reinforcing shallow thinking, reducing space for critical engagement and creative innovation in storytelling.

Audience And Industry Reactions

The responses to Sabeer Bhatia’s critique of Dhurandhar have been varied, reflecting a mix of admiration, disagreement, and nationalistic sentiment. One user wrote, "really sorry that India made an actual film around SPY, highlighting their sacrifice and penance for the nation." Another added, "Movies exists just for entertainment. Neither have political or thought provoking responsibilities." Meanwhile, some reacted sharply to Bhatia’s commentary, with one user saying, "Do us a favour and dont watch Indian movies. Now that you are an American, do not peddle these false and anti-India narratives."

The conversation underscores the fine line between artistic freedom, patriotic sentiment, and audience expectations in India’s growing film industry.

A Pattern In Public Commentary

Earlier this year, Bhatia also weighed in on Bengaluru’s traffic woes, sharing his experience comparing city commuting to cycling in the San Francisco Bay Area. His outspoken nature continues to remind audiences and public figures alike that observations, whether on infrastructure or cinema, can inspire reflection and dialogue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sabeer Bhatia's main criticism of the film Dhurandhar?

Sabeer Bhatia believes Dhurandhar relies on sensationalism and revenge narratives, lacking critical thought. He feels it maligns institutions and countries instead of provoking reflection.

According to Sabeer Bhatia, how do films like Dhurandhar affect audiences?

Bhatia argues that such movies don't elevate audiences but instead 'dumb them down.' He expressed concern that audiences don't question the 'childish thinking' of the main characters.

What broader issue in Indian cinema does Bhatia's critique highlight?

His criticism points to a pattern in Indian mainstream cinema where plots often prioritize shock value and revenge over nuanced storytelling. This risks reinforcing shallow thinking and limiting creative innovation.

How have people reacted to Sabeer Bhatia's comments on Dhurandhar?

Reactions have been mixed, with some agreeing and others disagreeing. Some users felt movies are solely for entertainment and not for political or thought-provoking responsibilities.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Sabeer Bhatia Dhurandhar Movie
