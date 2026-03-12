Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claims After Marrying Muslim Man From UP

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Monalisa Bhosle Wedding: Monalisa Bhosle, the woman who went viral during the Kumbh Mela, has been making headlines after marrying a Muslim man against her family’s wishes. A day after tying the knot with Uttar Pradesh-based Farman Khan in Kerala, the couple held a press conference to respond to speculations, including claims that she had become a victim of “love jihad”.

‘It’s Not Love Jihad’

Monalisa has rejected the claims that she has been trapped in what many called “love jihad”, adding that her wedding took place according to Hindu traditions.

“Our marriage took place according to Hindu rituals. Initially, he didn’t want to marry me. But I insisted. My parents wanted me to marry someone else at home. I didn’t like that boy. He was my aunt’s son. If I married my aunt’s son, he would be like my brother. That’s why I decided I wouldn’t marry him,” she said.

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Monalisa further added, “My father didn’t attend the wedding. He came here with me, but he is still a little upset. I got married according to Hindu customs. People who are calling this ‘love jihad’ should know that it’s nothing like that. Neither of us has changed our religion.”

Farman also addressed the media, saying that religion was never a barrier in their relationship.

“We are artists. For us, all religions are the same. Every religion is my religion.”

He added that he works as an actor and is involved in both South Indian and Hindi films. He stated, “We got married following Hindu traditions. Monalisa is a Hindu, and I did everything the way she wanted. I only want her happiness. I love her. Neither of us has changed our religion.”

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: “I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” says Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LFNk6GzGMC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2026

Couple Praises Kerala Government

Both Monalisa and her husband, Farman, praised the Kerala government for extending their support and expressed gratitude for ensuring that they got married without disruption. “Kerala government ne bhot support kia. Unka dil se bhot bhot dhanywaad,” Monalisa told reporters.

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Farman added, “Hame ummed bhi nahi thi ki itni badi shadi hamari hogi. Hame laga do chaar log honge, shadi kar lenge. Lekin bhot sare log aae, mantri aae, hame aashirwaad dia.”

Monalisa reiterated that the two believe in all religions. “Ham sab dharm ko mante hain. Mere lie sab dharam ek hi hai.”

Director Sanoj Mishra Reacts

Director Sanoj Mishra, who had earlier announced that he would introduce Monalisa to the film industry, said he is not only shocked by the news of her marriage but is also in depression.

“This is not rebellion, this is love jihad… and the wost day in my life. Monalisa is in the news and I am in depression,” he read in a long post on Instagram.

He claimed that he had been impressed by Monalisa’s simplicity and had therefore decided to train her for a career in films. According to him, the idea of introducing her to cinema had received positive reactions from many people.

“I liked her purity, which felt as sacred as the Ganga, and her natural beauty. I announced that I would train her and make her an actress in films, and people across the country welcomed the idea. However, this did not sit well with our opponents, including Wasim Rizvi and others who seek media attention through such acts. They made false allegations against me and sent me to jail. Their objective was to make the grand Mahakumbh event organised by Yogi Adityanath unsuccessful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanoj Mishra (@sanojmishra)

He further said that he completed the script of the film while he was behind bars.

The director also spoke about the hardships Monalisa had faced in her life. He alleged that she had fallen victim to “love jihad” and claimed that her manager was also involved in the situation.

“The step Monalisa has taken today may feel like rebellion to her, but in reality, this is love jihad, and she has become its victim. Even the stammering teacher who later became her manager is involved. I had chosen him and paid him to educate Monalisa, but later he allegedly became her manager and broker. Today, he has become unemployed. The man began negotiating deals involving Monalisa in South India and created distance between him and the Banjara community, the consequences of which are visible today. The man also instructed Monalisa and others from the Banjara community on how to respond if anyone asked who had helped bring her to this stage.”