Remember Yohan From Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par? He’s Now A Dentist And Pilot In UK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Now, he is also actively pursuing pilot training.

When audiences think of Taare Zameen Par, memories of its heartfelt storytelling and powerful message about childhood learning difficulties come flooding back. Directed by Aamir Khan, the 2007 film became far more than a box-office success; it sparked a national conversation about education, parenting and the challenges faced by children with dyslexia.

The film also introduced viewers to two memorable young actors: Darsheel Safary, who played Ishaan Awasthi, and Sachet Engineer, who portrayed Ishaan’s elder brother, Yohan. While Darsheel has continued to explore opportunities in the entertainment industry, Sachet chose a very different path, one that has taken him from the film set to the dental clinic, and now even the cockpit of an aircraft.

Child Star Chose Academia Over Fame

In Taare Zameen Par, Sachet played Yohan Nandkishore Awasthi, the academically gifted elder sibling who excelled in school and table tennis while looking out for his younger brother. In many ways, life seems to have imitated art.

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Unlike many child actors who pursue careers in front of the camera, Sachet prioritised education. According to his professional profile, he completed an MClinDent degree in Periodontology from the prestigious UCL Eastman Dental Institute in London and is a registered member of the European Federation of Periodontology. He has also successfully cleared both parts of the Overseas Registration Examination (ORE), qualifying him to practise dentistry in the United Kingdom, according to a report by NBT.

Yohan Is Also A Pilot

Before moving abroad, Sachet graduated from DY Patil University, where he earned a Gold Medal in Periodontology - further underlining the academic excellence that many viewers associated with his on-screen character.

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Dentistry, however, is not his only passion. In 2024, Sachet posted a photograph from an aircraft cockpit, highlighting his growing interest in flying and suggesting that he is actively pursuing pilot training.