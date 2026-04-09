Dhurandhar 2 has had a massive box office run, becoming one of Bollywood's highest-grossing films. However, its earnings have started to slow down in its third week.
Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2' Sees Dip On Day 21 Despite Record-Breaking Run
'Dhurandhar 2' sees a sharp dip in third week collections despite record-breaking earnings and crossing major box office milestones.
Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history, continuously setting new benchmarks with its massive box office performance. However, after two weeks of blockbuster earnings, the film's pace has started to slow down in its third week.
After recording its lowest collection on the third Monday, the film showed slight improvement on Tuesday. But on its 21st day, the third Wednesday, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections.
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'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 21
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has achieved massive earnings, even challenging pan-India blockbusters and surpassing most records except Pushpa 2.
However, since the third Monday, a slowdown has been observed in its earnings. On the third Wednesday, the film recorded its first single-digit collection.
According to early estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹7.90 crore on Day 21, marking a noticeable dip compared to its previous days.
Week-Wise And Daily Collections
The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second week.
Here's a breakdown of its recent daily earnings:
- Day 16: ₹21.55 crore
- Day 17: ₹25.65 crore
- Day 18: ₹28.25 crore
- Day 19: ₹10 crore
- Day 20: ₹10.10 crore
- Day 21: ₹7.90 crore
With this, the total box office collection of the film now stands at ₹1041.27 crore after 21 days.
Third Wednesday Ranking
On its third Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 failed to maintain its double-digit streak and also missed entering the top three highest third-Wednesday collections in Indian cinema across all languages. However, it still managed to secure a place among the top five.
Highest Third Wednesday Collections In Indian Cinema (Net)
- Dhurandhar: ₹20.90 crore
- Pushpa 2: ₹19.5 crore
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: ₹12 crore
- Dhurandhar 2: ₹7.90 crore
Despite the recent dip, the film continues to hold a strong position at the box office and remains one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current box office status of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2?
How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on its 21st day?
On its 21st day (the third Wednesday), Dhurandhar 2 earned an estimated ₹7.90 crore, marking a significant drop in its collections.
What is the total box office collection of Dhurandhar 2 after 21 days?
After 21 days, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated a total box office collection of ₹1041.27 crore.
How does Dhurandhar 2's third Wednesday collection compare to other films?
Dhurandhar 2's third Wednesday collection of ₹7.90 crore placed it in the top five highest third-Wednesday collections in Indian cinema, but it did not enter the top three.