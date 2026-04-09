Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2' Sees Dip On Day 21 Despite Record-Breaking Run

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Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history, continuously setting new benchmarks with its massive box office performance. However, after two weeks of blockbuster earnings, the film's pace has started to slow down in its third week.

After recording its lowest collection on the third Monday, the film showed slight improvement on Tuesday. But on its 21st day, the third Wednesday, the film witnessed a significant drop in collections.

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'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 21

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has achieved massive earnings, even challenging pan-India blockbusters and surpassing most records except Pushpa 2.

However, since the third Monday, a slowdown has been observed in its earnings. On the third Wednesday, the film recorded its first single-digit collection.

According to early estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹7.90 crore on Day 21, marking a noticeable dip compared to its previous days.

Week-Wise And Daily Collections

The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second week.

Here's a breakdown of its recent daily earnings:

Day 16: ₹21.55 crore

Day 17: ₹25.65 crore

Day 18: ₹28.25 crore

Day 19: ₹10 crore

Day 20: ₹10.10 crore

Day 21: ₹7.90 crore

With this, the total box office collection of the film now stands at ₹1041.27 crore after 21 days.

Third Wednesday Ranking

On its third Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 failed to maintain its double-digit streak and also missed entering the top three highest third-Wednesday collections in Indian cinema across all languages. However, it still managed to secure a place among the top five.

Highest Third Wednesday Collections In Indian Cinema (Net)

Dhurandhar: ₹20.90 crore

Pushpa 2: ₹19.5 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: ₹12 crore

Dhurandhar 2: ₹7.90 crore

Despite the recent dip, the film continues to hold a strong position at the box office and remains one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema.