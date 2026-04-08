Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special

Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special

Samay Raina returns with Still Alive, taking sharp digs at Mukesh Khanna and B Praak while addressing past controversies. With bold, unfiltered humor, he turns criticism into a strong comeback.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has made a strong comeback with his new special ‘Samay Raina -Still Alive’. In the show, he openly responded to several celebrities, including Mukesh Khanna, B Praak, and Sunil Pal.

His new video was released on Tuesday on his YouTube channel, Samay Raina Official, where he spoke honestly about many issues. This marks his return after the controversy around India’s Got Latent.

'Everyone Came After Me'

While roasting Sunil Pal, Samay said, “Everyone came after me - politicians, celebrities, even Sunil Pal. He told me to learn from Kapil Sharma, but Kapil himself was about to come on my next episode. He was messaging me, saying he loves my show and is a big fan.”

What He Said About Mukesh Khanna

Samay also took a dig at Mukesh Khanna. He joked, “Shaktimaan came after me. How do you fight Shaktimaan? He was worried about how this content affects kids. But back then, there were news stories every month about kids getting hurt copying Shaktimaan. So what are you saying now?”

ALSO READ | What Is The Meaning Of Raka? All About Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone Film

'Who Even Invited You, B Praak?'

Talking about B Praak, Samay said, “I was surprised to see him jump into the controversy so quickly. He said he would never come on such podcasts again. I was like - who even invited you, brother?”

India’s Got Latent 2 Announced

At the end of the show, Samay announced India’s Got Latent 2. He said, “People keep asking if the show will return. I’ve thought about it a lot, and I don’t think season 1 could have ended on a higher note. I will bring the show back because I enjoyed doing it. As long as I’m alive, I want to have fun and make something wild.”

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silence’ Over Dhurandhar 2: ‘Internet Reading Too Much Into It’

On Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversy

Speaking about the controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay revealed, “He asked that question eight times during the episode and many other weird things too. When I saw the edit, I removed most of it. From my side, I had already cleaned up 99% of it.” He jokingly called him “The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari.”

'Kashmiris Are Always Aaught In Crossfire'

Samay also shared how the controversy affected him emotionally. He said, “We Kashmiris are always caught in the middle. This whole situation really broke me.” He also mentioned that he received a lot of support from Pakistan during this time.

What Was The Controversy?

Samay Raina faced backlash last year due to his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, where some content was seen as offensive. A police complaint was filed, and he had to delete the episode. The issue mainly started after a controversial comment by Ranveer Allahbadia about a contestant’s parents.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Samay Raina announced a return for India's Got Latent?

Yes, Samay Raina has announced 'India's Got Latent 2' at the end of his new special, expressing his enjoyment in making the show and a desire to continue.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Comedian Samay Raina Indias Got Latent
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special
Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special
Celebrities
TMKOC's Disha Vakani Makes Headlines Again, Wedding Photos Go Viral
TMKOC's Disha Vakani Makes Headlines Again, Wedding Photos Go Viral
Celebrities
Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari'
Samay Raina Takes Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia, Calls Him 'The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari'
Celebrities
Bombay HC Bars Santosh Kumar From Claiming Aditya Dhar Stole Dhurandhar Script
Bombay HC Bars Santosh Kumar From Claiming Aditya Dhar Stole Dhurandhar Script
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget