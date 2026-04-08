Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special

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Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has made a strong comeback with his new special ‘Samay Raina -Still Alive’. In the show, he openly responded to several celebrities, including Mukesh Khanna, B Praak, and Sunil Pal.

His new video was released on Tuesday on his YouTube channel, Samay Raina Official, where he spoke honestly about many issues. This marks his return after the controversy around India’s Got Latent.

'Everyone Came After Me'

While roasting Sunil Pal, Samay said, “Everyone came after me - politicians, celebrities, even Sunil Pal. He told me to learn from Kapil Sharma, but Kapil himself was about to come on my next episode. He was messaging me, saying he loves my show and is a big fan.”

What He Said About Mukesh Khanna

Samay also took a dig at Mukesh Khanna. He joked, “Shaktimaan came after me. How do you fight Shaktimaan? He was worried about how this content affects kids. But back then, there were news stories every month about kids getting hurt copying Shaktimaan. So what are you saying now?”

Samay Raina breaks his silence! 🤫 He finally responds to the media trial during the India’s Got Latent controversy. The reply you’ve been waiting for! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tgbJynxwqk — Sameer Upadhyay (@im_megablow) April 8, 2026

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'Who Even Invited You, B Praak?'

Talking about B Praak, Samay said, “I was surprised to see him jump into the controversy so quickly. He said he would never come on such podcasts again. I was like - who even invited you, brother?”

India’s Got Latent 2 Announced

At the end of the show, Samay announced India’s Got Latent 2. He said, “People keep asking if the show will return. I’ve thought about it a lot, and I don’t think season 1 could have ended on a higher note. I will bring the show back because I enjoyed doing it. As long as I’m alive, I want to have fun and make something wild.”

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On Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversy

Speaking about the controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay revealed, “He asked that question eight times during the episode and many other weird things too. When I saw the edit, I removed most of it. From my side, I had already cleaned up 99% of it.” He jokingly called him “The Monk Who Sold My Ferrari.”

So as I has said , this Samay Raina had intentionally created all those controversies in his show. Everything was planned. All those r*pe joke, incest comments, all were planned as he says his show ended on a HIGH POINT pic.twitter.com/GCsW43Z1cJ — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 7, 2026

'Kashmiris Are Always Aaught In Crossfire'

Samay also shared how the controversy affected him emotionally. He said, “We Kashmiris are always caught in the middle. This whole situation really broke me.” He also mentioned that he received a lot of support from Pakistan during this time.

What Was The Controversy?

Samay Raina faced backlash last year due to his YouTube show India’s Got Latent, where some content was seen as offensive. A police complaint was filed, and he had to delete the episode. The issue mainly started after a controversial comment by Ranveer Allahbadia about a contestant’s parents.