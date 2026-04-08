Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs On Countries Supplying Weapons to Iran

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose 50% tariffs on any country supplying weapons to Iran while simultaneously signalling openness to sanctions relief talks with Tehran following ceasefire agreement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the measure would take effect immediately, with no “exclusions or exemptions” for any nation involved.

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions! President DJT," Trump said in a post.

'Iran Will Ease Uranium Enrichment'

The announcement came as Trump said Washington would “work closely” with Iranian authorities following a ceasefire agreement declared on Tuesday, which he described as part of a “very productive regime change” and added bthat he is open to talk on Tariff and Sanctions relief.

In a separate post, Trump said that there would be “no enrichment of uranium” and claimed that many of the 15 points in the US peace proposals had already been agreed.

He added that discussions between the US and Iran would also cover tariffs and potential sanctions relief.

US-Iran 'Fragile' Ceasefire

On Tuesday, Trump announced a ceasefire deal with Iran hours before a deadline he set for widespread destruction, but without extensive details.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance described the ceasefire as “fragile” and issued a warning to Tehran ahead of upcoming talks in Pakistan later this week.

Vance said Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire. Former President Donald Trump had earlier warned Iran to reopen the key waterway and “stop holding the global economy hostage,” linking it to the ceasefire timeline.

Under the agreement, Iran would reopen the strategic passage in exchange for a halt in attacks by the US and its allies. Vance added that the US has largely achieved its military objectives and expressed hope that the conflict would end soon.

He also noted that while Iran’s foreign minister responded positively to US conditions, some elements within Iran were spreading misinformation on social media. Vance warned that the US has additional options if negotiations fail, though they have not yet been used. He emphasized that a deal remains possible if both sides act in good faith.