India’s Got Latent Season 2: When And Where To Watch Samay Raina's Show?

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Comedian Samay Raina announced the second season of his popular reality show India’s Got Latent during his stand-up comedy special, which premiered on YouTube yesterday. While releasing the special on the platform, Raina wrote, “Samay Raina is back after a year. Watch Samay Raina's debut standup comedy special - Still Alive.” Since the release, fans have been actively searching online for updates about the next season of his reality show.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Announcement

Raina confirmed the return of India’s Got Latent towards the end of his comedy special. “The question about India’s Got Latent… people keep asking me whether the show will return. I have thought about it a lot. I don’t think my show could have ended at such a high point,” Samay Raina said, as the audience burst into laughter.

He then added, “Let me rephrase that. I don’t think the first season of my show could have ended at such a high point.”

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Soon after, Balraj Singh Ghai, the owner of Habitat, along with well-known bouncer Amin Khan, appeared on stage. Samay further said, “I will bring the show back, brother… because I really enjoyed doing it. As long as I am in this world, I just want to have fun. I want to do a completely wild show. What you see on the internet now is a cut, very clean version. I want to do a wild show.”

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Date, Time, Streaming Platform

The first season of India’s Got Latent was primarily released on YouTube through Samay Raina’s channel. As the show gained popularity, he introduced an early-access model where episodes were initially made available to “members only” - users who subscribed to his YouTube membership - before being released for free to the general audience later.

Raina also launched his own mobile app, where all episodes of the show were available. The app, listed on the Google Play Store, allowed users to watch episodes, apply to participate in the show, and connect their YouTube membership to their account. The membership plans reportedly started at Rs 59 per month.

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Season 2 is expected to follow a similar distribution model, though it may also be released exclusively for members initially. However, official details about the release format have not been announced yet. The comedian could also continue with the earlier strategy of releasing episodes for members first before making them available to all viewers after a certain window.

Raina had previously hesitated about moving his show to an OTT platform; however, he may explore the possibility now.

While the new season has been confirmed, the official release date has not been revealed so far.