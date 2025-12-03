Ranveer Singh Faces Second Complaint For ‘Mocking’ Sacred Tulu Daiva Tradition At IFFI

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in fresh controversy, with a second police complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments linked to the sacred Tulu spirit-worship tradition portrayed in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara films. The latest complaint comes from Bengaluru-based High Court advocate Prashanth Methal, who has accused the actor of disrespecting the revered daiva culture during a stage act.

Another legal complaint filed against Ranveer

According to The Hindu, Methal lodged a written complaint at the High Grounds Police Station, claiming that Ranveer mocked the Panjuluri/Guliga daiva while performing at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.

The advocate alleged that the actor’s mimicry amounted to a crude caricature of a deeply spiritual tradition upheld in coastal Karnataka. The complaint describes the act as “crude, derogatory, and comical,” claiming it caused “deep hurt” to Hindu sentiments, particularly within the Tulu community.

It further states that Ranveer referred to the daiva as a “female ghost,” a description the complainant labelled “blasphemous” and an act of “deliberate disrespect.” Methal has urged the police to begin legal proceedings against the actor.

This marks the second such complaint within days. On December 1, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) approached Panaji police in Goa, accusing the actor of insulting Chavundi daiva through the same performance.

Ranveer issues public apology

As criticism mounted online after the video of his act went viral, Ranveer issued a public apology, clarifying that his intention was never to offend.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” he wrote on social media.

Expressing regret over the uproar, he added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

The incident unfolded onstage during Ranveer’s interaction with Rishab Shetty at the IFFI closing ceremony, where the actor mimicked the daivas—reportedly even after Rishab asked him not to—triggering strong reactions from the Tulu community.