Ranveer Singh Issues Apology After Backlash Over Kantara Mimicry At IFFI 2025: 'My Intention...'

Ranveer Singh apologised after criticism for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s Daiva act at IFFI 2025 and mistakenly calling the daivas “ghosts,” a remark that sparked backlash and a police complaint.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Ranveer Singh has apologised after facing widespread criticism for mimicking actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s iconic Daiva performance from Kantara during the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa. The moment, which played out on stage in the presence of Rishab himself, drew sharp reactions online—especially after Ranveer mistakenly referred to the daivas as “ghosts.”

Ranveer Singh apologises on Instagram

On Tuesday morning, the actor shared a note on Instagram Stories, admitting that his intention had been misinterpreted. “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

He continued, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Why the controversy erupted

During the IFFI closing ceremony, Ranveer took a moment to praise Rishab Shetty’s work. In videos circulating online, he can be heard saying, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.”

Ranveer then reenacted a portion of the scene, making Rishab laugh—but social media users, particularly fans of the film’s cultural roots, were far from amused. Many felt the imitation trivialised a deeply revered ritual, while others pointed out his error in calling daivas—considered guardian deities of the forest—“ghosts.”

Adding fuel to the fire was another clip from the event, where Rishab was seen cautioning Ranveer against mimicking him. This, coupled with an official complaint filed by a Hindu group accusing Ranveer of hurting religious sentiments, intensified the outrage.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh

Despite the controversy, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, a spy thriller hitting cinemas this Friday. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer as an Indian operative who infiltrates criminal networks in Pakistan’s Lyari Town. The cast also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Kantara Rishab Shetty Ranveer SIngh
