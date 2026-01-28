Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Booked In Bengaluru For Mimicking Kantara Daiva Scene At Goa Event

Ranveer Singh Booked In Bengaluru For Mimicking Kantara Daiva Scene At Goa Event

Bengaluru police registered an FIR against Ranveer Singh based on a complaint filed by a 46-year-old advocate.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station has filed a case against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over allegations of offending Hindu religious beliefs and disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition practised in coastal Karnataka during an event in Goa. The FIR comes days after the actor publicly apologised for mimicking a scene, stating that he was merely “highlighting Rishab’s incredible performance” in the film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by Prashanth Methal, a 46-year-old Bengaluru-based advocate, NDTV reported.

The case, which will be heard on April 8, has been placed before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru.

What Does The FIR Say?

According to the FIR, Singh not only performed a mocking stage act but also referred to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost” during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November last year.

Methal alleged that the remarks, which he claimed were intentional in nature, caused mental distress to followers of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR also claims that the act was done deliberately to hurt religious sentiments and could lead to hatred and unrest in society.

Chavundi Daiva is worshipped as a guardian deity representing divine feminine power and is deeply respected by devotees in coastal Karnataka.

A viral video from the Goa event shows Ranveer saying, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body, that shot was amazing.” Not just this, he went on to imitate the scene despite Rishab previously having asked him not to.

Ranveer Singh’s Apology 

Ranveer Singh had earlier issued an apology on Instagram, stating that the act was meant to show his “utmost admiration” for actor Rishab Shetty.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” Singh wrote on Instagram.

He added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a case filed against Ranveer Singh?

A case was filed against Ranveer Singh for allegedly offending Hindu religious beliefs and disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition during an event in Goa.

What specific actions led to the FIR against Ranveer Singh?

He is accused of mocking a scene from the film 'Kantara' and referring to Chavundi Daiva as a 'female ghost', causing distress to followers of the tradition.

Did Ranveer Singh apologize for his actions?

Yes, Ranveer Singh issued an apology on Instagram, stating his act was to show admiration for Rishab Shetty's performance and expressing respect for all cultures.

Where and when did the incident involving Ranveer Singh take place?

The incident occurred at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November of last year.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kantara Ranveer SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Budget
Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday
Budget Day Trading: Why Markets Will Be Open This Sunday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
Kaushik Moitra & Bebin Prakash
OPINION | Privacy With Teeth: How The DPDP Act Changes The Regulatory Landscape For OTT Messaging Platforms
Opinion
Embed widget