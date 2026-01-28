Ranveer Singh Booked In Bengaluru For Mimicking Kantara Daiva Scene At Goa Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station has filed a case against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over allegations of offending Hindu religious beliefs and disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition practised in coastal Karnataka during an event in Goa. The FIR comes days after the actor publicly apologised for mimicking a scene, stating that he was merely “highlighting Rishab’s incredible performance” in the film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by Prashanth Methal, a 46-year-old Bengaluru-based advocate, NDTV reported.

The case, which will be heard on April 8, has been placed before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Bengaluru.

What Does The FIR Say?

According to the FIR, Singh not only performed a mocking stage act but also referred to Chavundi Daiva as a “female ghost” during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November last year.

Methal alleged that the remarks, which he claimed were intentional in nature, caused mental distress to followers of the Daiva tradition.

The FIR also claims that the act was done deliberately to hurt religious sentiments and could lead to hatred and unrest in society.

Chavundi Daiva is worshipped as a guardian deity representing divine feminine power and is deeply respected by devotees in coastal Karnataka.

A viral video from the Goa event shows Ranveer saying, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body, that shot was amazing.” Not just this, he went on to imitate the scene despite Rishab previously having asked him not to.

Ranveer Singh’s Apology

Ranveer Singh had earlier issued an apology on Instagram, stating that the act was meant to show his “utmost admiration” for actor Rishab Shetty.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” Singh wrote on Instagram.

He added, “I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”