At a time when most people find it hard to stay away from social media, Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji revealed in an exclusive interview with ABP Live that she does not have a personal social media account. However, she shared that her team regularly shows her posts and updates. The actress also spoke about the emotional moment she shared with her mother after winning the National Award and how she picks scripts.

‘I’m A Social Media Lurker,’ Says Rani Mukerji

The Mardaani 3 actor admitted that although she is off social media, she still uses it occasionally through other people’s phones.

“I don't follow an account, but people around me have accounts. My team keeps sending me things which I see,” she told ABP Live, before revealing what she enjoys browsing online.

She added, “Many times, if I want to see something about interiors, then I use social media. Not with my own phone, but with the phones of people around me. I find the recipes for cooking very interesting.”

Mukerji described social media as a “very powerful tool” and said that she “salutes” those who have used it to build their careers.

“I think that if a person gets to improve his life or to improve his financial condition or to get fame, the means he uses, I would say hats off to social media.”

‘You’ll Understand Why I Said Yes’: Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 3

Talking about Mardaani 3, Mukerji said the film focuses on awareness and empowerment. She added that audiences will understand her decision to return for the third instalment once they watch the film.

Mardaani 3 is set to release on January 30. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, with Akshaye Widhani serving as co-producer. The first two films in the franchise, Mardaani and Mardaani 2, were released in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Rani Mukerji On Winning National Award

The actress also opened up about the emotional moment she experienced after winning the National Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, marking 30 years in the film industry.

“My mom was crying a lot because she was missing Daddy. Whenever good or bad things happen, we miss our parents…. It was the happiest moment; I also cried a lot when I saw my mother. But that is what life is.”

‘I Go With My Instincts’

The National Award-winning actor said she often chooses films based on instinct, even when others may have turned them down.

“I always go with my instinct,” she said, recalling her early interactions with filmmaker Karan Johar. “When I met Karan, I could see honesty in his eyes and his narration. I knew he would become a very good director.”

She added that intent matters most in filmmaking.

“If a director or a producer is making a film, then what is their intent? Maybe the intent is that we make the audience laugh, then it becomes an emotional film, and if we give the audience action, then it becomes an action film. So, the intention of every filmmaker should always be very honest, and you will see that whenever a director has made a picture honestly, the audience always smell it and make it a hit.”

















