Makers Agree To Rename ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ After Matter Reaches Delhi High Court

The makers of the film have told the Delhi High Court that they will change the title of its upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, following objections raised over the name and its perceived implications. The submission, made by the streaming platform’s legal counsel, led the court to close the petition that sought to halt the film’s release and streaming.

Delhi High Court Disposes Plea After Netflix’s Submission

During the hearing, the makers informed the court that it had already removed all promotional material related to Ghooskhor Pandat from social media platforms. Taking note of the assurance, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petition that had called for a stay on the film.

The plea argued that the title and the proposed content were defamatory and capable of hurting communal sentiments, prompting judicial intervention. With Netflix agreeing to rename the film, the court found no reason to pursue the matter further.

Why FWICE Sought A Ban On The Film

The controversy gained momentum after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) objected strongly to the film’s title. According to the federation, the name had the potential to offend sentiments, create misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony.

FWICE stressed that society should not be divided along lines of caste, religion, profession, or creed, underlining that every profession deserves dignity and respect. In its statement, the federation noted, “The film industry, being a powerful medium of expression, carries a moral and social responsibility to ensure that its content and titles do not promote hatred, disrespect or unrest among citizens.”

How The Controversy Around ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Began

The issue erupted after the film’s first look and teaser were unveiled at an event on February 3. The title quickly drew criticism, with several voices claiming it was derogatory towards the Brahmin community. The combination of the word ghooskhor, commonly associated with corruption, with Pandat, a colloquial form of Pandit, was seen by critics as an attack on the community’s dignity.

The Netflix film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, and the backlash soon escalated into formal objections and legal action.

Manoj Bajpayee Responds To The Row

I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.



As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about… https://t.co/IGlQtLQeNs — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2026

Amid the growing debate, Manoj Bajpayee issued a clarification distancing the film from any community-based intent. He stated, “As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

With Netflix now confirming a title change, the controversy appears to have reached a pause, even as discussions around creative freedom and social responsibility continue.