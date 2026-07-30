Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sudesh Berry called PM Modi a Vishnu Avatar.

He also expressed wish to wash PM's feet.

Berry questioned formal education, praising PM Modi's actions.

Social media users reacted critically to Berry's remarks.

Actor Sudesh Berry has gone viral after his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor, who is known for films like Border, Mahabharat, and Ghayal, has called PM Modi a “Vishnu Avatar”. He also expressed his wish to wash the Prime Minister’s feet and drink the water.

Sudesh Berry Calls PM Modi A ‘Vishnu Avatar’

Sudesh, on a podcast, showered praise on PM Modi and expressed his desire to meet him. “Mujhe Modi ji ke pair dho kar pani peena hai [I want to wash PM Modi’s feet and drink the water],” he said, before asking the host if he could help arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister.

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“Agar aap mujhe mila dein Modi ji se… Main mila nahi, main jaanta nahi unko. Jaise Ishwar ko dekha nahi hai hamne, uski puja karte hain. Main bhi utni hi izzat Modi ji ki karta hoon. Usmein koi buri baat nahi hai. [If you could introduce me to Modi ji... I have never met him, I don’t know him personally. We have never seen God either, yet we worship Him. In the same way, I have that much respect for Modi ji. There is nothing wrong with that.]”

He added that his admiration for PM Modi goes beyond politics.

“Beyond politics, as a human being, I respect him. Log kehte hain ki apni biwi ka nahi ho saka, tu desh ka kya hi hoga. I told them, ‘Jo limited ka nahi ho saka, woh unlimited ka kaise hoga?’ [Beyond politics, I respect him as a human being. People say, ‘If he couldn’t stand by his own wife, how can he stand by the country?’ I tell them, ‘If someone couldn’t belong to the limited, how can they belong to the unlimited?’]”

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He continued, “Aap touch karke dikhao, vichaaron ko chhoo kar dikhao.[Go ahead and touch him. Try touching his thoughts and ideals.]”

‘He Is Not A Human Being, He’s A Vishnu Avatar’

The actor also questioned the importance of formal education, arguing that highly educated people can still be corrupt.

“10th fail? Kya zarurat hai school jaane ki batao. Agar school mein IAS bante hain jo corruption karte hain, jo doosron ka khoon chuste hain, jo doosron ko dukh dete hain, jo gande karam karte hain, kya zarurat hai school jaane ki? Kya zarurat hai IAS banne ki? Kya zarurat hai woh paisa kamaane ki jo keede khaate hain? [Tell me, then what is the need to go to school? If schools produce IAS officers who indulge in corruption, exploit others, cause people suffering and engage in unethical acts, then what is the point of going to school? What is the point of becoming an IAS officer? What is the point of earning money that is consumed by worms in the end?]”

Praising the Prime Minister once again, Berry concluded, “He is not a human being, he’s a Vishnu Avatar.”

I want to wash Modiji’s feet and drink the water.



- Sudesh Berry pic.twitter.com/YOduCZlObO — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) July 30, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

After watching the video, many flocked to the comments section of the video and shared their thoughts. “Sudesh Berry wants to wash Modi's feet & drink that water. He calls Modi an avatar of Vishnu. Begs the anchor to make him meet Modi. Also questions the need for education.”

“Nothing wrong with workshiping a man, you truly idolize. But this guy unaware of who Ishwar or Vishnu is actually. He is beyond comparison, you are a not in the right mind to compare a mere human to the God who is called as ‘trilok ka Swami’. Modi is not even a swami of this lok,” read yet another comment.

A third posted, “What a pity, these guys should first read the scriptures carefully before making person equivalent to God. They don’t even know what they are talking about.”